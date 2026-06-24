Charlotte Hornets Select Christian Anderson Jr. with No. 18 Pick in NBA Draft

The next piece of the Charlotte Hornets core is in place. Moments ago, Hornets President of Basketball Ops Jeff Peterson selected Texas Tech guard Christian Anderson Jr. (6'1", 180) with the 18th overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Initial thoughts on the pick

After addressing the frontcourt with the 14th overall selection, it made all the sense in the world to add another piece to the backcourt, giving Charles Lee more depth and lineup combinations.

Anderson is an elite shooter who can make all the difficult shots routinely. It doesn't matter how contested a shot is or how far he is behind the arc; he has the confidence to let it fly. It's not all about his elite 41% three-point shooting percentage, though. He can facilitate the rock too. This past season, Anderson set a Texas Tech single-season school record with 244 assists. In 68 career games, he racked up 983 points, 321 assists, 223 rebounds, and 89 steals while shooting 45% from the floor and 40% from downtown.

What this means for Charlotte's backcourt

With Coby White being an unrestricted free agent this summer, it gives Charlotte a little comfort, knowing that they have another option off the bench. Then again, Anderson probably shouldn't be playing heavy minutes right out of the gate. In all likelihood, Coby White returns to Charlotte, and Anderson can be eased into the rotation. What this does more than anything is give them the ability to move on from Tre Mann, getting a higher-caliber scoring threat as that third option. Sion James no longer has to run the offense and can settle into his role of being a connector and defensive pest.

"Some of the other lead guard options will be gravitated toward a bit more due to size and freshman shine, but Anderson shouldn’t go unnoticed as potentially the best shooter in the class with play-making feels and scrappiness. If Anderson can shore up some general weaknesses, we’re looking at a prospect who can shoot the lights out, thrive off-the-dribble, set up rim-running and 3-point weapons and potentially hold his own within reason on defense."

Hornets current draft picks

No. 14: F Hannes Steinbach (Washington)

No. 18: G Christian Anderson Jr. (Texas Tech)

2nd round: No picks at the moment.

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