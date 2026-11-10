Charlotte Hornets Snap Six-Game Skid With Victory Over the Cleveland Cavaliers

Entering a Monday night matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Charlotte Hornets had lost each of their last six games. They had the league's worst offense, averaging just 96.3 points while shooting 39.3% from the field and 28.8% from three.

To make matters worse, they would be missing several key players against the Cavs: Dennis Schröder, Brandon Miller, Kon Knueppel, Moussa Diabaté, and Grant Williams all would miss Monday night's matchup with injury.

A depleted Hornets team coming off six straight losses? Recipe for disaster.

Oh, but it was not.

The league leader in turnovers per game, and one of the two-worst 3-point shooting teams in the association made a complete 180 on Monday night. They made 23 threes, and turned the ball over just 14 times.

Though their once-33 point lead dwindled down to 8 in the fourth quarter, Charlotte was able to hold on for the first win in the month of November, defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers 124-112 on Monday night.

3-Point Shooting

Through their first 10 games of the season, the Hornets have shot 28.8% from three (second-to-worst in the league) despite leading the league in attempts per game. With an underwhelming number on open 3-pointers, it felt obvious water would find its level at some point.

It happened on Monday.

Charlotte shot 21/41 from deep, with seven different players making a three. It was exactly what the Hornets have been wanting to see after their 10 games this season, especially down multiple starters and key role players.

Ryan Kalkbrenner

His box score might not show the total story, but Ryan Kalkbrenner was one of the most important players in Charlotte's victory on Monday. He recorded 15 total rebounds, with 10 of them coming on the offensive glass.

In place of Moussa Diabaté in the starting lineup on Monday, Kalkbrenner stepped up big time. As the game got close in the fourth quarter, Kalkbrenner was able to grab some much needed rebounds, including four on the offensive glass.

Tidjane Salaün

Despite a quiet second half, Tidjane Salaün put together a stretch in the second quarter that allowed the Hornets to go on to take their huge lead.

As the game was within 5 points in the second quarter, Salaün put together a personal 9-3 run against the Cavs, and finished the second with 14 points. The number was a new career-high in the first half, and showed the fanbase some promise as to who Tidjane could end up being.

While he finished with just 14 points, the stretch was something the fanbase has waited years to see happen.