Charlotte Hornets Updated Draft Capital Following Miles Bridges, LaMelo Ball Trades

The Charlotte Hornets successfully reworked their roster in a matter of days by trading Miles Bridges and LaMelo Ball. They managed to turn those two players into Naz Reid, Royce O'Neale, and Grayson Allen for the current roster.

But, as has become the norm for Jeff Peterson, no trade involving the Hornets is complete without somehow adding to the stockpile of assets the Hornets have worked hard to grow. Both trades tweaked what Charlotte has in the coming years.

Note: All draft pick information is via RealGM.

In 2027, the next immediate draft, the Hornets have three first-round picks. Or rather, they could. They own their own pick, but they also have the Dallas Mavericks' pick with a top-two protection and a lottery-protected first-rounder from the Miami Heat.

In 2028, they could have two picks. They own their own (or a pick swap with the Minnesota Timberwolves), and if the Heat pick in 2027 doesn't convey, so if the Giannis Antetokounmpo experiment blows up and sends Miami to the lottery, the pick becomes unprotected in 2028.

Charlotte Hornets forward Moussa Diabate (14) watches guard Seth Curry (30) and Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier (2) jump | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Hornets own just one pick in 2029, and it's a doozy. They will end up with the least favorable pick of the Utah Jazz, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Minnesota Timberwolves (top-five protected).

In 2030, 2031, and 2032, the Hornets have one pick each. In 2030, they have the rights to a pick swap with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Finally, in 2033, the Hornets have three picks. They own their own selection, and they also have the Phoenix Suns' and Minnesota Timberwolves' picks. Those two are unprotected.

Now for the second-round picks, some of which are convoluted. These are obviously less valuable, but having a treasure trove of them is how teams often make deadline deals. The Hornets used a few to get Coby White last season, for example.

The Hornets have one second-rounder in 2027. It goes to the Oklahoma City Thunder if the San Antonio Spurs land in the lottery in 2027 or to the Sacramento Kings if the Spurs are outside the lottery. The pick they keep would then be more favorable between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Portland Trail Blazers.

In 2028, Charlotte has two picks, one of which is the more favorable pick between the Hornets and Los Angeles Clippers. Another goes to the Detroit Pistons, but they own the Orlando Magic's pick, too. They could also come away with another here. If the Mavericks' first-rounder in 2027 doesn't convey, it becomes two second-rounders.

Charlotte Hornets forward Grant Williams (2) passes the ball against Detroit Pistons guard Javonte Green | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Then, they have their own 2029 pick as well as the Denver Nuggets' second-round pick if the Nuggets have conveyed a first-round pick to the Thunder by then. Like I said, convoluted. They can also get the more favorable pick between the Atlanta Hawks and Heat. If the Wolves convey a first-rounder to the Jazz by 2029, they'd also get a pick.

2030 looks like this:

Their own pick if it's 31-55 (otherwise goes to Boston Celtics)

The more favorable pick between the Jazz and Clippers

In 2031, things are more straightforward. The Hornets own their own pick as well as the Bucks' pick and the Suns' pick.

2032 sees the Hornets with the same exact scenario, except this time, they own the Timberwolves' pick instead of the Suns', but they still have Milwaukee's pick and their own.

Finally, in 2033, the Hornets have their own pick and the Timberwolves' selection.

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