Hornets Probably Won't Reroute Grayson Allen, Royce O'Neale, But Moves Are Coming

The Charlotte Hornets traded Miles Bridges to the Phoenix Suns for a package that included Royce O'Neale and Grayson Allen. Given how Jeff Peterson operates (ever in asset-collection mode, it seems), it's not ridiculous to think they might be rerouted in other trades.

However, given their skillsets (both are good three-point shooters, and O'Neale is a solid defender), it's far more likely that Peterson elects to keep both of them available in what's quickly becoming a deep rotation of shooters.

But that means the Hornets will have to do something. They have too many active contracts for NBA roster compliance after picking up Pat Connaughton's option. Something has to be done, and it's likely that multiple players will be on the move.

The Hornets will not run a 15-man rotation, and they currently have a lot of players who could factor in. Sometimes, less is more, and giving Charles Lee fewer players to balance in his rotation might be smart, even if they only need to shave a contract or two to be in compliance.

So, what could Charlotte do? I expect something to be done with Tre Mann. He was borderline unplayable last year, but he's young and on a team-friendly deal. A low-end trade for a future second-round pick seems plausible.

Charlotte Hornets guard Tre Mann (23) brings the ball up court against the Brooklyn Nets | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The other move that the Hornets could make is trading Grant Williams. He is one of three expiring contracts the Hornets had on the books. The other two have been traded, which doesn't bode well for Williams.

On one hand, he was excellent last year off the bench, and it would probably be wise to have at least one expiring contract available for trade deadline moves. On the other hand, getting something before he hits free agency would be wise.

The Hornets could also waive Connaughton to make the roster a little easier to navigate, and they can easily do so despite picking up the option. His contract is currently nonguaranteed. That's probably the smartest move, but the Hornets love his leadership.

Plus, if the Hornets do anything in free agency (which they should and seem poised to), that's another roster spot that needs to open up. And if they use that $40.7 million trade exception, they may end up needing to open another spot.

Mann, Williams, and Connaughton, as well as Allen and O'Neale (despite what I wrote above) shouldn't feel too safe for a little while until the roster is more settled.

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