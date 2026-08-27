Despite Bold LaMelo Trade, Hornets Get Major Recognition With Top-10 NBA Front Office Ranking

A bunch of folks in the Queen City are upset with Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Ops Jeff Peterson after he decided to move on from the face of the franchise, LaMelo Ball, after what had been the best stretch of basketball we had seen from the purple and teal in quite some time.

While Hornets fans are still trying to come to grips with the move, much of the national media covering the NBA feels like it was the right thing to do. In CBS Sports' latest power ranking of NBA front offices, the Hornets check in at No. 9, up three spots from where they were at the trade deadline in February.

"The LaMelo Ball trade is one of the boldest things a relatively inexperienced front office has ever done. Most owners and general managers experiencing a 40-24 stretch after years of losing would cling to it for dear life. The Hornets understood it was probably fool's gold," Sam Quinn wrote. "Ball makes far more sense in a secondary role in Minnesota than he did as Charlotte's centerpiece, where his skill set was redundant, and his durability, maturity and defensive concerns stood out more. Trading away a beloved franchise player after such a run represents complete organizational alignment. Nobody here is satisfied with a fun March. The Hornets will settle for nothing less than genuine championship contention."

Only the Oklahoma City Thunder, New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, San Antonio Spurs, Utah Jazz, Indiana Pacers, Memphis Grizzlies, and Houston Rockets rank above them.

Should they have seen it through, though?

Apr 12, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) reacts after a basket against the New York Knicks during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I get the outsider's perspective; I really do. The Hornets moved on from Ball while his value was at its highest and were able to get a quality veteran in Naz Reid, pick swaps, and a first-round pick down the road that could become very valuable if Anthony Edwards eventually moves on from Minnesota.

At the same time, I don't understand why there's this narrative amongst the national folks that this deal is a slam dunk win for Charlotte. It could end up being that, but what if LaMelo stays healthy, continues to get better, and ultimately becomes a perennial All-Star while guys like Brandon Miller and Kon Knueppel may not be as dynamic without an elite facilitator?

That five-man lineup of Ball-Knueppel-Miller-Bridges-Diabaté had the best rating of any team/lineup once the calendar turned to 2026. To make that move now and not see what that young backcourt trio in particular could grow into was a bold decision.

Beyond the LaMelo trade, Peterson has had several sneaky good moves in his brief time as the Hornets' shot caller, finding creative ways to pick up first-round picks, get in on some second-rounders, and land guys like Coby White for a super cheap price. The top-10 ranking is certainly deserving, but it's not because of the LaMelo deal.

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