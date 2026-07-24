The summer of 2026 has been a confusing one for Charlotte Hornets fans. With the team trading away its face of the franchise in LaMelo Ball, many have had no problems voicing their displeasure about the direction of Buzz City.

However, before you hit send on your next angry letter to the editor, I would advise you that history may look back on what the Hornets did in a much more positive lens than what those in the present are experiencing.

Case in point was the work Jeff Peterson and company did in the summer of 2025. Those grades inflated quickly the instant Kon Knueppel started drilling threes, before they completely skyrocketed as Charlotte made a playoff push the following spring. Let’s look back on some of the things they did:

The Draft Picks

Initial Grade: B

Final Grade: A

The selection of Kon was not as universally appreciated as many would like to remember it. At the time, many thought Charlotte was playing it too safe after going with a developmental pick in Tidjane Salaün the year before.

But Kon surpassed all expectations, not only playing a vital part in the team’s resurgence but also in challenging Cooper Flagg for rookie of the year.

Ryan Kalkbrenner also was a pleasant surprise, and Sion James proved to be a lock down defender.

Together the 2025 Class would help win Charlotte its first ever summer league championship.

And no, I did not forget Liam McNeeley!

Trading for Collin Sexton

Initial Grade: B-

Final Grade: A-

This is a trickier one. Charlotte originally traded for Sexton to get additional veteran leadership on the squad. They ended up getting it months later, not from Sexton but from Coby White, who was traded from the Bulls for Sexton at the deadline. While you certainly could make the argument there’s no White without Sexton, the plan to flip Collin was likely never in the cards until it was. As they say, sometimes you just have to play the hands you are dealt.

Trading Mark Williams

Initial Grade: B

Final Grade: B

Getting rid of Williams the second time was a top priority for Charlotte after the initial attempt failed so badly. Charlotte ended up getting Vasilije Micić, the 29th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft (used to select Liam McNeeley), and a 2029 future first-round draft pick. We still don’t know what 2029 is going to look like but the Hornets have to feel very good about McNeeley who played some great ball in Vegas earlier this month. As for Williams? He played sixty games this year for Phoenix, a major milestone for someone who’s health had been called into question.

Trading for Pat Connaughton

Initial Grade: B

Final Grade: B+

While church bells rang upon hearing that Charlotte had traded Vasilije Micić, expectations were still low for Connaughton when he joined the franchise. Connaughton ended up surprising many, not only keeping his job with the Hornets throughout the season but also establishing himself as a key veteran voice when things got tough.

So there you have it. Not a major difference but you see the pattern. Sometimes you have to let these things marinate before you can declare something a bust. It's a good thing to remember as we approach the start of the new season.

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