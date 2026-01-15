Latest NBA mock draft sees Charlotte Hornets take massive risk

Once considered pretty close to the top three in the NBA Draft, Nate Ament is having a tough year, and he's sliding down draft boards as a result. Could his drop be the Charlotte Hornets' gain?

In the latest mock draft from ESPN's Jeremy Woo, that is how it turns out. Ament's slide lasts until the seventh pick, which, based on record and not lottery, is where the Hornets will pick this summer.

Woo predicts the Hornets will nab Ament out of Tennessee, passing on:

Jayden Quaintance

Darius Acuff Jr.

Thomas Hoa

Koa Peat

The insider acknowledged that it's a risk and that Ament is having a tough year. "Ament is one of the most difficult prospects to peg, with NBA scouts exhibiting varying degrees of patience surrounding the first half of his season," he wrote.

Ament is struggling to the tune of a 52.9% true shooting mark. He's also shooting below 29% from three, neither of which is encouraging for his NBA prospects. Woo also noted that he hasn't looked very athletic, which was a big reason he was such an intriguing prospect.

"Most around the league find it difficult to see Ament falling out of the lottery entirely, as players of his size (6-foot-10) with perimeter skills are simply hard to find, and his upside as a stretch-four remains intriguing," Woo added.

Jan 10, 2026; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Tennessee Volunteers forward Nate Ament (10) runs up the court against the Florida Gators during the second half at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

He also noted that whichever team takes him will have to understand that it could take years for him to truly develop. The Hornets are familiar with that, having taken Tidjane Salaun in 2024.

"The Hornets have enjoyed early returns from their 2025 draftees, headlined by Kon Knueppel, and could view Ament as a potential long-term fit with their young core as they move closer to playoff contention," he concluded.

There's a lot to like about Ament, namely his size and skill as well as positional fit. The Hornets desperately need some size out of the power forward spot, and neither Salaun nor Miles Bridges has it.

Losing Bridges would sacrifice some scoring and outside shooting, but if Ament pans out, he'll bring both size and shooting to the table. Right now, that's a monumental if, one the Hornets may not be willing to bank on.

