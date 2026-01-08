Tre Mann mock trade: Finding a new home for out-of-favor Hornets guard

The Charlotte Hornets brought in Tre Mann at the trade deadline in 2023 as a sort of reclamation project, and it seemed like they might've had a diamond in the rough. He looked good in limited action.

In 2024, he also looked good, but he suffered a back injury early on that kept him out the rest of the season. Still, the Hornets liked what they saw enough to sign him to a three-year deal.

It hasn't panned out well thus far. He's had a couple of nagging injuries, but the promise he showed is nowhere to be found. He's shooting 34.8% from the field on the year. His minutes continue to drop, too.

Mar 19, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Tre Mann (23) shoots the ball against the Orlando Magic in the second quarter at KIA Center.

Mann played double-digit minutes in 21 straight games to open the year, but he's since had minute totals of eight, four, and two, the last of which was a blowout win over his former team. He's effectively fallen out of favor.

What's next? Mann has shown flashes and is on a very team-friendly $24 million deal. He's easily tradable, and there are some teams that would likely take a flyer on him, namely the Orlando Magic.

They always seem to need more offense, especially in the backcourt. Adding Desmond Bane has helped, but they could still use some bench scoring, and Mann is young enough to be an intriguing part of their roster.

They wouldn't have to do much to get him, either. Sending Tyus Jones works financially, and adding a 2032 second-round pick will be enough for the Hornets to move on.

This isn't a game-changing trade for either side, but it helps both. The Hornets get an expiring contract that they could flip for assets. They could also keep Jones as a backup facilitator when LaMelo Ball sits.

The 2032 second-round pick is largely meaningless, but it does add to the stockpile for when they want to cash in. The Magic get someone who can, or at least has in the past, provide a scoring spark on the bench at a low cost to fuel their playoff run.

