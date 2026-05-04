Eric Collins’ Recent Comments Offer Hope He Stays in Charlotte for the Long Haul

The Charlotte Hornets are one of the most exciting teams in the NBA, and part of that can be attributed to the man who made them an interesting watch for years, even when the results weren't there, play-by-play man Eric Collins.

His energy and passion for his occupation are unmatched, and although it may be a tad bit much for those who aren't accustomed to his style, it's something a large majority of the Hornets' fan base hopes sticks around for a long, long time.

With the help of social media, his hilarious Eric Collins-isms have gone viral, along with the super energetic calls he brings all night long to every he game he works. Because of his rise in popularity, Collins has had opportunities to work for FOX Sports and now Amazon Prime, calling college football, MLB, and other NBA games.

The fear many Hornets fans have is that he will leave Charlotte to go to a national role or to a bigger market. During a recent interview on Wake Up Barstool, he talked about how he would love to stay in a local role because of the grind of an 82-game season. Of course, that could mean doing games elsewhere, but from the sounds of it, it at least eliminates the national role option.

"I actually love games. I've never gotten tired of them. Game day is special to me and always will be. That's one of the reasons why I will always like doing local teams... You get a chance to do 82 games. You work nationally, and you do 15 or 20 games a year... you work local and you're working every other day from October all the way until April. I need that rush, man. I need it for six months. And so that's my big joy spot."

Collins has been calling Hornets games since 2015 and has formed a strong bond with the legendary Dell Curry, who has been doing some of the games on Prime with him. Given that long relationship and the team trending in the right direction, it would be a bit surprising to see him leave. If I had to guess, the one spot he would probably strongly consider if it ever came open would be the Cleveland Cavaliers. He grew up in Cleveland and grew up a huge Cavaliers fan.

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