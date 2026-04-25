Dave Portnoy Takes Issue With Eric Collins’ Over-the-Top Broadcast Energy

Eric Collins isn't for everyone, and that's okay. There's never been an announcer in the history of sports that had a 100% approval rating, just like it is with everything else in life. You can't please everyone, and your style may even ruffle some feathers.

Apparently, CEO of Barstool Sports, Dave Portnoy, is among the select few who couldn't care less for the way Collins calls an NBA game. During Game 3 between the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers on Prime, Portnoy whipped out his phone to record 30 seconds of the game, where he ripped Collins for "going bananas" too often.

This may be the worse annoucing crew I’ve ever heard. They are going bananas every shot. #celticsvssixers pic.twitter.com/WD4bh2tYn3 — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) April 25, 2026

“What are these announcers doing? They’re acting like this is Game 7, final shot. It’s an open three. What are we doing? Eric Collins… there’s three minutes (in the third). Every shot, he’s acting like it’s Game 7 at the horn to win it. This is unacceptable announcing.”

Yes, Collins does like to scream into the mic, but he does it in a fun and energetic way. Not the same old sleepy calls that announcers have been leaning on for years. He helps bring the game to life. And yes, that's every game. Who cares there are three minutes to go in the third quarter of Game 3? It's the playoffs. Every moment is big.

And if we're being honest, he probably could have picked out a better time to call out his "style" rather than after an Andre Drummond of all people drilled a corner three. Before this season, Drummond had only attempted 140 threes in his 14-year career and is a career 21% shooter from beyond the arc. Seeing him knock down a three? In a playoff game? Yeah, that warrants an enthusiastic call.

Watching one game of Eric Collins may feel a little forced or over the top, but those who watched the Hornets all year and understand who he is and how much it means to him get it.

NBA insider Bill Simmons showed him some love in a recent episode of his podcast on The Ringer, saying, “I think he’s spectacular. He is like everything you would ever want from your local play-by-play guy. Drew Carter is like this with the Celtics, too; they’re overqualified to be doing the local games. Like, they’re really national guys. The difference with Collins is he’s been in Charlotte for a while and really cares. Somebody will make a shot against them, there’s two minutes left, they’re down one, and somebody will hit a three against them, and he’ll just say some crazy sentence. ‘Ahhh, isn’t that a chainsaw in the tibia!’ He just has this endless thing of crazy comments. He’s a 10 out of 10.”

🎙️ @BillSimmons: "He's a 10 out of 10. I love Eric Collins."



"I think he's spectacular. He is like everything you would ever want from your local play-by-play guy... he REALLY cares." pic.twitter.com/KY4S8rusRC — r/CharlotteHornets (@HornetsReddit) April 6, 2026