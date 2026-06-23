Final Mock Draft: What the Charlotte Hornets Will Do at 14 and 18

It's Christmas in June for NBA GMs as they will begin adding to their roster later this evening with the start of the 2026 NBA Draft. We've spent several weeks (and even months) discussing all of the possibilities for the Charlotte Hornets' two picks at No. 14 and 18.

Now, it's time we submit our final mock draft.

Schuyler Callihan

No. 14: F Morez Johnson Jr.

No. 18: G Bennett Stirtz

In a lot of ways, I believe the Hornets will have to move up a couple of spots to get Johnson, but since it's draft day, I'm going to go with the perfect world scenario here and say he's still on the board at 14. He makes a ton of sense for Charlotte because he checks every box that they're looking for when it comes to adding frontcourt depth — physicality, toughness, and defense — he does it all. Ideally, the Hornets get their guy without having to make a move.

At 18, I firmly believe the Hornets will add to their backcourt. Here, I project them taking another sharpshooter with Stirtz. In his final two years at the collegiate level, he shot 39% and 35% from three, respectively. Can you imagine the lineup combinations Charles Lee can roll out there if you add Stirtz to this group?

Zach Roberts

No. 14: F Morez Johnson Jr.

No. 18: G Cameron Carr

Both Morez Johnson Jr. and Cameron Carr are names we've heard a ton for the Hornets, and I believe one or both will be Hornets if they're on the board. Johnson is virtually a lock to go 14th, which makes sense, unless he's taken earlier (I don't foresee this). He fits the Hornets well, although he's not quite the size upgrade they might need. Nevertheless, that leaves them in need of a guard, and Cameron Carr is another excellent addition to the mix. He can play the one and two, which will be valuable for mixing and matching with both LaMelo Ball and (hopefully) Coby White on the roster.

Evan Campos

No. 14: F Hannes Steinbach

No. 18: F Dailyn Swain

Very likely, one of Morez Johnson Jr., Yaxel Lendeborg, or Hannes Steinbach will be Charlotte’s pick at 14 if the Hornets decide not to trade up or down. In my mind, Steinbach is pretty clearly the most likely of those three to still be on the board when Charlotte picks. Hannes would bring intriguing connective passing, truly elite two-way rebounding, strong hands, and efficient paint scoring from day one, all traits that can help Charlotte win basketball games next season.

Pick 18 is a little trickier to project because so much depends on how the board falls, but I know what Charlotte lacks, and Dailyn Swain addresses a lot of those roster weaknesses. Swain offers top-notch rim pressure as a prospect and was a paint-touch machine at Texas this past season. His defensive playmaking is impressive, and his ability to draw fouls at a high clip is another area Charlotte could certainly use more of. Swain is someone who can help balance out Charlotte’s guard and wing room from a skill-set perspective, even if he is not in the rotation to begin next season. He still needs some seasoning, but with time, he could end up being a really valuable add.

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