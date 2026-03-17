Charlotte Hornets Return Home for Potential Play-In Preview Against Bam, Herro, and the Miami Heat

Does the NBA run through the Southeast Divison? People are talking.

It seems like there is a marquee matchup involving a Southeast team every day (no, not you, Washington), and tonight is no exception. The Charlotte Hornets, fresh off of a four-game West Coast saunter, will put on the short pants and welcome the Miami Heat back to the Spectrum Center for a pivotal game in the Eastern Conference standings.

Charlotte (34-34), currently occupying the ten seed in the East, is four games back of Miami (38-30), who is sitting pretty in seventh. Tonight's game will go a long way in terms of the Hornets' ability to claw their way out of the final Play-In position.

Buckle up.

When these two teams squared off in the Queen City two weeks ago, fireworks insued. Tyler Herro led the charge for Miami in a nip and tuck 128-120 win that was closer than the final score suggested. Both teams exploded for 40 points in the third quarter and put on a shot making display for the ages, trading buckets on both ends despite some dogged defending by both teams.

Let's dive into what to expect tonight.

Injury Report

Charlotte Hornets: OUT Tidjane Salaun (Calf), Liam McNeeley (G-League)

Miami Heat: OUT Terry Rozier (Not With Team), Andrew Wiggins (Foot) QUESTIONABLE Bad Adebayo (Calf) PROBABLE Nikola Jovic (Back), Pelle Larsson (Elbow)

Key Matchup: Brandon Miller vs. Tyler Herro

Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images

When I previewed the last matchup between these two teams, I selected Herro vs. Miller. That head-to-head lived up to its top billing, so we're going back to the well here.

Herro was fantastic in his last visit to Charlotte, posting an effortless 33 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists in a performance that was as good as any opposing player has posted in the Spectrum Center this season.

His ability to create shots for himself and his teammates in isolation is perfect for Miami's offensive system, and on the rare occasion Herro receives a ball screen, he's heady enough to manipulate coverages and pick apart a defense. He won't match his output from the the previous matchup, but Charlotte has to slow him down to come away with the win.

Miller, on the other hand, was neutralized by Miami in the last matchup, at least in the second half.

The third-year swingman came out of the gates hot, getting to his spots and going shot-for-shot with Miami's wings, but Erik Spoelstra threw a zone at Miller and company in the second half and cut off the head of Charlotte's snake.

Miller's, and the Hornets' as a whole, ability to cope with the Heat's zone defense will be the biggest X-factor in tonight's game.

Projected Starting Lineups

Miami Heat Charlotte Hornets Davion Mitchell LaMelo Ball Tyler Herro Kon Knueppel Pelle Larsson Brandon Miller Bam Adebayo Miles Bridges Kel'El Ware Moussa Diabate

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