Final score predictions for Charlotte Hornets at Miami Heat
Late last month, the Charlotte Hornets were clobbered by the Miami Heat in South Beach by a 144-117 score. Tonight, they'll meet once again at Kaseya Center, but the Bugs are likely to be without LaMelo Ball (ankle) and Collin Sexton (neck), each of whom is currently listed as doubtful.
Can the Hornets find a way to win without them? Here are our predictions.
Schuyler Callihan: Heat 125, Hornets 108
With Ball and Sexton likely in street clothes, I'm not exactly sure how the Hornets can keep pace in this one, especially if Miami shoots it like they did in the first matchup. I've Miami taking control of this one early and running away with it.
Collin Keane: Hornets 110, Heat 108
The Hornets are coming off an awful loss against the Pelicans, and they'll be facing a Heat team playing without Bam Adebayo (Tyler Herro remains out, too). And while Charlotte is dealing with injuries of its own (Brandon Miller, LaMelo Ball), the Hornets' rookie-centric energy and desire to right the wrongs of the Pels' loss should give them just enough to sneak by Miami on the road. Look for Kon Knueppel to hit a big shot down the stretch.
Zach Roberts: Hornets 113, Heat 112
The Hornets will want to undo the sins of the past (the loss to the Pelicans and an embarrassing showing against the Heat). If LaMelo Ball returns, they very much can do that. Either way, the Heat are missing Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro, which evens the scales a bit. Regardless, Kon Knueppel is poised for another big game, and that could be enough to steal a win.
Owen O'Connor: Heat 116, Hornets 104
No LaMelo Ball again for the Hornets, as they face a Miami Heat team missing their best two players in Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro. The Heat have only lost one game to the Hornets since November 2023, and with the way the two teams are performing, it does not look like it will change tonight. Norman Powell will have a green light for Miami tonight, and with the Heat’s offense clicking better than it has in years, the Hornets will be unable to keep up without Brandon Miller and LaMelo Ball.
