How the Hornets can beat the Heat this time around
After suffering the most embarrassing loss possible, losing to the previously winless Pelicans, the Charlotte Hornets are preparing for the Miami Heat on Friday, a rematch of a game that saw the Hornets get obliterated. It was a gut-check for an up-and-coming team trying to prove its place in the NBA.
Charlotte was stunned by the Pelicans, who didn't even have Zion Williamson out on the floor. Miami, meanwhile, is only a game better than the Hornets in the standings, but has much more confidence flowing through its veins.
If the Hornets are expecting to get a victory in this rematch, protecting both the ball and the paint is going to be a massive factor in getting the win or leaving with their tails between their legs again.
The Hornets must play better defense against the Heat
In the first matchup with Miami, the Hornets allowed the Heat to make almost everything in sight, allowing them to shoot over 54 percent from the field. Giving up points in the paint was a monstrous issue.
Miami pulverized Charlotte in the paint, scoring 58 points. Part of that was allowing the guards to drive right past the perimeter defenders for easy layups, floaters, or kick-out assists to snipers on the perimeter ready to make a dagger.
Ryan Kalkbrenner has proven to be able to block shots, but he needs some help. He needs Miles Bridges and Sion James to help him keep guys from getting layups.
The Hornets must keep turnovers to a minimum
Another issue that plagued the Hornets was turning the ball over. They had 17 of them, which led to 14 fast break points from the Heat. Limiting the chances for Miami to get out and run for easy buckets is a necessity to win this game.
This Charlotte team is not good enough defensively to survive giving up uncontested runs at the rim. Live-ball turnovers allow the Heat to start running, something that the Hornets need to avoid at all costs.
Charles Lee has to get his youthful team to start making easier passes. Charlotte has the eighth-most turnovers per game in the league, which will keep them from making the playoffs if it persists.
Of course, it always helps if the Hornets can make shots. If the Hornets are hot with their shot, they become very tough to beat.
- TRENDING STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Predicting the Hornets' upcoming brutal five-game stretch
LaMelo Ball's trade value has seemingly surged - Should the Hornets cash in?
Charles Lee's offensive adjustment that could lead to a Hornets upset over the Heat in Miami
Hornets' Kon Knueppel, Ryan Kalkbrenner land on brand new top 10 NBA rookie list