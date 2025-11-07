Charles Lee's offensive adjustment that could lead to a Hornets upset over the Heat in Miami

In 8 GP, Kon Knueppel has had 15 possessions as a roll-man (I’d have to bet that most have been in the last 3 GP).



On those possessions, it’s resulted in makes on 11 of the 15 attempts (1.73 PP).



🔥This places him in the 100th percentile on this play type. pic.twitter.com/W6Mzmo0rXS