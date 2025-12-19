Knueppel, Miller, Ball each record 25+ as the Hornets take down the Atlanta Hawks

After three days of rest, the Charlotte Hornets were set to match with an Atlanta Hawks squad who has dropped five of their last seven.

The Hornets and Hawks would be meeting for the second time this season, with the first being a Hawks victory in Atlanta a few weeks ago.

This match would be different, though, as the Hornets would have LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller, and the Hawks would see the return of Trae Young.

Charlotte started off the night hot, and that is no exaggeration.

They hit nine first quarter threes and took a 37-32 lead into the second quarter. The second quarter is where things got exciting, as it saw the LaMelo Ball takeover that fans had been waiting weeks for.

Ball recorded 15 points and 5 assists in the second quarter, going 5/5 from deep. Overall, he had 21 first half points and 8 assists, looking like the All-Star he is. Two of their other former first-round selections, Brandon Miller and Kon Knueppel, also poured in during the first half, with Knueppel recording 14 points and 6 assists, and Miller recording 17 points himself.

After trailing by 24 midway through the second, the Hawks were able to get themselves back in the ball game behind a 15-4 run. Though Trae Young returned, Jalen Johnson and Nickeil Alexander-Walker were not slowed at all, continuing the pace they have performing at recently.

During the second half, the Hawks really got back into it.

A Jalen Johnson three with around 2:30 to play cut the Hornets lead down to just a single point, and at that point it was anybody's ballgame.

So, LaMelo Ball took over once again.

The former third overall pick recorded seven straight points, putting the game to bed, and securing the Hornets second-straight victory with a 133-126 win over the Hawks.

LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, and Kon Knueppel

The Hornets big three each had excellent performances tonight, pointing to a bright future in Charlotte.

LaMelo finished with 28 points, 4 rebounds, and 13 assists, scoring 7 straight points to help secure victory for the Hornets. Kon Knueppel recorded 28 points, 5 rebounds, 7 assists, and 3 steals. The wing's Rookie of the Year case grows in each game, despite the noise Cooper Flagg is making in the West. Brandon Miller had his second straight fantastic game, scoring an efficient 26 points, adding 5 rebounds, 7 assists, and 3 steals.

