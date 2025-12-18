Hornets reveal LaMelo Ball's status for Thursday's matchup against Hawks

Who knows how long it will last, but the Charlotte Hornets' core is back on the floor together once again. Moments ago, the Hornets announced that guard LaMelo Ball has been upgraded from probable to available for tonight's matchup against the Atlanta Hawks and will be in the starting lineup.

Following Wednesday's practice, head coach Charles Lee hinted at this possibility, stating, "I'd say Melo has done the most of the group so far, as we returned back to practice yesterday, being a little more intense, back to contact. He was able to participate in that, and then today, a lighter practice. Tre was able to participate in that. Melo was able to participate in that. Collin was able to do some of that, too. I think Melo being a little further along than the other two guys. It's great to have them in bits and pieces of practice."

Charlotte will still be without Collin Sexton (quad strain) and Tre Mann (knee).

The evaluation period begins (again)

Everyone around the league is keeping a close eye on the Hornets leading up to the trade deadline. There's this belief that either LaMelo Ball or maybe even Brandon Miller, although very unlikely, could be made available for trade if this core doesn't impress President of Basketball Ops, Jeff Peterson.

While that could be true, I believe the evaluation will be more on what the Hornets need to complete this puzzle of a rebuild. Brandon Miller is still extremely young and is a heck of a playmaker and shot creator, and not yet on a max contract. If LaMelo figures out a way to stay healthy, it's hard to imagine the front office wanting to deal him either. And obviously, there's no way Kon Knueppel is going anywhere.

From now until the deadline, Peterson will be able to truly evaluate what this team is missing. Again, that's assuming the three stay healthy.

The Hornets and Hawks will get the action underway at approximately 7:10 p.m. ET. You can stream the game live on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast.

- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -

Brandon Miller no longer untouchable? NBA insider weighs in on the Hornets' Star

Imagining what an Anthony Davis-Hornets trade would look like this winter

Should Hornets fans be concerned about Brandon Miller's shooting splits?

LaMelo Ball is nearing a return to the Hornets' lineup after two weeks on the shelf