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Hornets Visit T-Wolves in Critical Matchup as Daunting Stretch Looms

This one has major postseason implications for both teams
Albert Bottcher|
Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

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Charlotte Hornets

It's the beginning of April, and for the first time in a long time, the Charlotte Hornets still have something to play for. With four games in hand, they currently sit at 8th in the Eastern Conference:

The Play-In Picture

Team

Record

Games Back

Atlanta Hawks (5.)

45-33

0

Philadelphia 76ers

43-34

1.5

Toronto Raptors

43-34

1.5

Charlotte Hornets

42-36

3

Orlando Magic

41-36

3.5

Miami Heat (10.)

41-37

4

The bad news: Charlotte has by far the toughest remaining schedule out of all the teams in the fight for position. They still have to play the Celtics, Knicks, and Pistons next week.

With that in mind, getting a win tonight at 7 pm against a very volatile team would be hugely important:

Tonight's Opponent: The Minnesota Timberwolves (46-31 | 6th in the West)

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) controls the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half
One of the best scorers in the game: Anthony Edwards averages 28.9 points per game, which ranks third across the NBA. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

What to make of the Minnesota Timberwolves? That's what a lot of folks around the NBA have been asking themselves this season. The talent on the roster is undeniable, and the record looks good, albeit it's only enough for 6th in a stacked Western Conference.

But when the Wolves look bad, they look really bad, and over the last couple of months, they have racked up a number of concerning losses. Just in March, they beat the Celtics, Raptors, Suns, and Rockets but lost to the Magic, Clippers, and Trailblazers.

Right now, Minnesota is in a two-game slump, falling to a Pistons squad missing Cade Cunningham and, most recently, the Philadelphia 76ers. In all fairness, a big part of those results has been the (partial) absence of Jaden McDaniels and Anthony Edwards.

The Injury Report:

Charlotte Hornets: OUT - Liam McNeeley & Tidjane Salaün (G-League), PJ Hall (R Ankle) Probable - Moussa Diabaté (L Ankle)

Minnesota Timberwolves: OUT - Jaden McDaniels (L Knee) Questionable - Anthony Edwards (R Knee)

Key to the Game: Be unpredictable offensively

The Hornets blistering and spectacular offense has been one of the hot topics in NBA discourse in 2026. But when the threes aren't falling, LaMelo and Co. are still prone to keep chucking them up instead of finding better looks inside the arc.

Since Minnesota's best perimeter defender won't be playing, there should be opportunities to beat defenders one-on-one and penetrate. Rudy Gobert will still be waiting at the rim, but ideally, the Hornets can at least get some good looks from the short midrange.

Scoring consistently will also be important, so Minnesota doesn't get any easy fastbreak points. The Timberwolves have a solid offense that can go through Julius Randle in the Post, Anthony Edwards in isolation, or Donte DiVincenzo as a spot-up shooter.

But they can sometimes get stuck in the half-court offense, maybe because they have so many possible ways to score. Mike Conley is also in the final stage of his career, and apart from him, there's not a classic initiator.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Ayo Dosunmu (13) controls the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half
Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The tradeline acquisition of Ayo Dosunmu has at least relieved some of those concerns. Since arriving from the Bulls, the former fighting Illini has averaged 14.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.7 assists.

It's no secret that the more points you score, the higher the chances you will win. But it will be even more true tonight. When Minnesota has held opponents below 108 points, they haven't lost a game this year.

The goal for Charlotte should be to beat that margin by a good amount. It won't be easy against a team that has the fifth-highest defensive rating in the NBA, but achieving it would likely lead to a statement win.

Projected Starting Lineups

Charlotte Hornets

Minnesota Timberwolves

Point Guard

LaMelo Ball

Ayo Dosunmu

Shooting Guard

Kon Knueppel

Donte DiVincenzo

Small Forward

Brandon Miller

Anthony Edwards

Power Forward

Miles Bridges

Julius Randle

Center

Moussa Diabaté

Rudy Gobert

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Published
Albert Bottcher
ALBERT BOTTCHER

Albert Böttcher is a basketball enthusiast from Germany who has been covering the Hornets for On SI since February of 2024. He's contributed to draft and game day coverage, but also writes in-depth pieces on multiple Hornets-related topics. He also works for the media department of the German basketball club Alba Berlin.

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