Score Predictions for Charlotte Hornets vs. Sacramento Kings

The Charlotte Hornets have won three straight home games by 15 or more points, just one shy of the franchise record, a mark that has not been reached since 1993. They will look to make it four against the last-place team in the Western Conference, the Sacramento Kings.

Charlotte enters as roughly a 16-point home favorite and is looking to stay perfect on this March homestand. With the Kings owning the second-worst net rating in the NBA, along with a bottom-five offense and bottom-three defense, this is a strong opportunity for Charlotte to continue climbing the Eastern Conference standings.

Here is how our staff sees this one.

Zachary Roberts: Hornets 127, Kings 110

The Hornets are rolling, and so is LaMelo Ball. Nothing about the Kings suggests they're going to remotely slow down either one. This is a home game against a bad team with good teams looming, so there’s always the potential for a trap game. However, the talent gap is just too much to really think the Kings can pull off an upset here.

Evan Campos: Hornets 111, Kings 101

It feels like, in many ways, both fan bases want Charlotte to win this one, with the Sacramento Kings actively trying to secure top-three lottery odds, which would take a hit with a win here. Sacramento is still competing and not fully leaning into resting talent, which is respectable given the league-wide tanking issues this season.

Charlotte beat the Kings two weeks ago in a competitive game throughout, and I could see a similar script here. Even though it is unlikely Sacramento shoots over 54% from the field, and DeMar DeRozan goes for 39 points again, like in the previous matchup, Charlotte should have no problem scoring against a bottom-three defense in the NBA, and that alone should be enough to take care of this one.

Schuyler Callihan: Hornets 122, Kings 104

The Hornets played a fairly tight game in Sacramento, largely because of the incredibly efficient night DeMar DeRozan had, going an absurd 17-for-22 from the field. He'll still find ways to score, but I expect Charles Lee to have a defensive game plan geared toward forcing the ball out of his hands, particularly in the midrange area. With it being the final stretch of the season, Charlotte can ill afford to have any blips, and they are well aware of that. Hornets take care of business and keep the winning streak alive.

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