Starting Lineups Revealed for Charlotte Hornets vs. Sacramento Kings

The Charlotte Hornets are hoping to create a three-way tie in the NBA standings tonight with a win over the Sacramento Kings and an Orlando Magic loss to Cleveland.

Moments ago, both head coaches submitted their starting lineups for tonight's game.

The first five for the Hive

G LaMelo Ball - After a red-hot week, Ball was named the Easter Conference's Player of the Week. He's playing arguably the best basketball of his career and is the main reason for the Hornets' surge.

G Kon Knueppel - Kon is experiencing a little lower back soreness, but he was cleared by the medical team and will play in this one. He's still missed just one game all season long.

G Brandon Miller - Miller has hit at least four threes in each of his last three games and had a combined 47 points against Orlando and Memphis.

F Miles Bridges - Bridges continues to take a backseat offensively, but it's paid off for him and the team. He's been more efficient and has not been forcing things nearly as much.

C Moussa Diabaté - Moussa finally hit double digits in scoring with 11 points vs. Memphis, putting an end to a nine-game drought. He also pulled down 14 rebounds in that one.

The first five for the Kings

G Devin Carter - Carter isn't known to score the ball, but over the last two games, he's combined for 40 points.

G Malik Monk - With multiple guys ruled out for this one, the former Hornets will get slotted into the starting five. He's coming off the heels of a 32-point night, albeit against the Brooklyn Nets. Still, he hit seven triples in that one.

F DeMar DeRozan - The last time these two met, he drilled 17/22 shots from the field, pushing 40 points on the night. DeRozan is always a tough customer, but I'd be surprised if he has similar success tonight.

F Patrick Baldwin - Baldwin has only played in five games this season and is making his first start.

C Maxime Raynaud - The rookie is really starting to come into his own, posting four 20-point games in his last five outings, two of which were 30-point nights. One of his quietest games in recent memory came against these very Hornets, who held him to just four points.

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