Starting Lineups Revealed for Hornets vs. Celtics Showdown
The Charlotte Hornets (31-31) have an opportunity to make a statement tonight and extend their road winning streak to ten games when they take on the Boston Celtics (41-20).
Moments ago, both teams submitted their starting lineups, so let's take a look at the first group on the floor.
The Hornets starting five
G LaMelo Ball - Melo had 15 points, nine assists, and five boards in the win over Dallas, but he shot just 4/13 from downtown and turned it over four times.
G Kon Knueppel - For the first time in over a month, the rookie has posted back-to-back cold shooting nights. Against Portland and Dallas, Knueppel combined to shoot 3/14 from three. Perhaps he's saving it for tonight's massive matchup.
G/F Brandon Miller - Following a little cold patch before and after the All-Star break, Miller has regained his shooting touch, hitting five or more triples in five of the last six games.
F Miles Bridges - The Bugs will be without Grant Williams and Tidjane Salaün tonight, so Bridges is going to have to play a bunch of minutes, meaning he's got to stay out of foul trouble.
C Moussa Diabaté - Moose dealt with a little bit of foul trouble and didn't play toward the end with the game out of control, which prevented him from recording a third straight double-double.
The Celtics starting five
G Derrick White - The 31-year-old just continues to get better year after year. He's currently on pace to set career highs in scoring (17.1) and assists (5.8).
G Baylor Scheierman - For the majority of the year, Scheierman was a non-factor offensively. Here, as of late, that's not been the case. He's reached double figures in three straight and in seven of his last eleven.
F Jaylen Brown - With Jayson Tatum out, Brown has taken up a huge responsibility on the offensive end and is having a career year, answering a lot of questions as to whether or not he can be a franchise's centerpiece. He's scoring 29 points a night on 48% shooting.
F Sam Hauser - Since the turn of the calendar, Hauser has been a consistent frontcourt scoring option for the Celtics, posting a solid 11.4 points per night.
C Neemias Queta - Queta has been a nice suprise for Joe Mazzulla and Co., going from a limited role player to a key piece of the starting lineup. So far this season, he's averaged 10.1 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.
Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.