Starting Lineups Revealed for Hornets vs. Heat Divisional Battle
In this story:
The Charlotte Hornets have won six in a row and are looking to get within just a game of the Miami Heat in the standings. They can get that done with a win tonight over their division rival in Uptown.
Moments ago, both teams submitted their starting lineups, so let's take a look at the first group on the floor.
The Hornets' starting five
G LaMelo Ball - Melo had a pretty impactful night against the Celtics on Wednesday, posting 18 points on 7/17 shooting to go with seven rebounds and four assists.
G Kon Knueppel - As expected, Knueppel's two-game slump did not extend to a third night, connecting on four triples vs. the C's, finishing with 20 points in 31 minutes of action.
G/F Brandon Miller - With his 8/13 night, Miller made north of 60% of his shot attempts for the second straight game. He's cut back on his three-point attempts in those two games, and it's led to a highly efficient product.
F Miles Bridges - The veteran forward has had a brutal start to the month of March offensively, seeing just six of his 23 shots find the bottom of the net and 3/12 attempts from three. Heck, he's even struggled at the free-throw line, going just 4/7. Expect a nice bounce-back performance from him tonight.
C Moussa Diabaté - Moose has flirted with some serious foul trouble the last two games, but fortunately for him and the Hornets, they were able to build a pretty comfortable lead to where it didn't really matter. Against Boston, he fell one point and one rebound shy of a double-double.
The Heat's starting five
G Davion Mitchell - Mitchell isn't going to burn opposing teams with his shotmaking, but he is, without question, one of the best perimeter defenders in the entire NBA. He'll have a tough assignment tonight.
G Tyler Herro - Herro has totaled 47 points in his last two games, and that's without much success from downtown (3/11). If the three-ball starts falling again, he could be a tough cover for the Hornets.
G Pelle Larsson - Larsson has been a pleasant surprise for the Heat, averaging a little over ten points per game. On Thursday versus Brooklyn, he went for 16 points on 6/13 shooting, much of which came from inside the arc.
F Myron Gardner - Instead of going with Jaime Jacquez Jr., Erik Spoelstra will leave him in his bench role and start Gardner. He's averaged 3.9 points per game this season.
C Bam Adebayo - Bam has recorded four straight 20-point games, two of which he was able to post a double-double. He'll present a challenge for the Hornets centers.
Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.