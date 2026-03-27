Takeaways From the Charlotte Hornets' Wire-to-Wire Victory Over the New York Knicks

Another night, another wire-to-wire win over an Eastern Conference contender.

The Charlotte Hornets are absolutely rolling, again, and are now on their third five-game winning streak of the season. They led the entire night against New York, answering the questions that a talented Knicks squad posed on both ends throughtout the game.

Charlotte has one day off before they welcome the 76ers to the friendly confines of the Spectrum Center for a game that will go a long way in deciding both team's fates in the Play-In race.

Below is a series of thoughts, highlights, and takeaways from the game, bundled into a neat package I like to call the four-point play.

1 Highlight of the Night

LaMelo Ball passes to Grant Williams in the paint, who continues with the over the head tap pass to in mid-air to Moussa Diabaté for the dunk (with replays) pic.twitter.com/MGu6a2ITYQ — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) March 27, 2026

When Grant Williams made this no-look touch pass to Moussa Diabate for a dunk, I said to myself 'that's the highlight of the night.' So, of course, Grant skied to block Mo Diawara just seconds later, totally one-upping his slick dime.

A double highlight of the night for the biggest win the Hornets have had at the Spectrum Center in quite some time.

2 Game-Defining Stats

Hornets finish +18 on the glass

Hornets shoot 16/40 from three

Coming into the matchup, these were the two areas that I believed would define the game: the rebounding battle, and Charlotte's three-point heavy offense.

From the opening tip there was a concerted effort from everyone wearing the word 'Charlotte' across their chest to be involved on the glass. The Hornets were crashing the offensive boards, sprinting for loose balls, and trying to turn 50/50 rebound attempts to 60/40 their way. The Knicks are of the premier rebounding teams in the league, and the Hornets beat them at their own game, nearly doubling up the Knicks' output on the glass.

With just under a minute to go and the contest still in some doubt, Sion James and Miles Bridges both pulled down offensive rebounds on the same possession to ice it, leading to a Miles Bridges exclamation point slam that whipped the crowd into a frenzy.

I predicted that Charlotte would shoot 50 threes tonight, and they came up just short of that number. LaMelo Ball, Kon Knueppel, and Brandon Miller combined to knock down 14, which was more than enough for the Hornets to win with relative ease.

3 Players of the Game

LaMelo Ball

Kon Knueppel

Miles Bridges

Kon didn't have much success in his first two career games against the New York Knicks. In those contests he combined to make just one of his 13 three-point attempts, an uncharacteristic poor shooting display for the league's leader in made threes.

He was aggressive in hunting his own shot early in tonight's game before turning into the devilish playmaker that Hornets fans have watched him develop into throughout his rookie campaign.

Ball's ability to pass the ball with the absolute perfect weight, whether to a streaking Miles Bridges for a lob or two a trailing Kon Knueppel for a catch-and-shoot three, is sublime. LaMelo's bag of tricks is a deep as anyone's in the league, but that specific micro-skill picked apart the Knicks on a handful of occasions in the win.

When Charlotte's offense got stagnant, Miles Bridges came to life.

The Knicks were content with defending Bridges with a smaller defender, and the veteran forward was content with attacking those mismatches and creating a good look for himself or a teammate. Bridges' impact has wavered in his scaled down role, but tonight's victory against the Knicks was one of his better offensive games in recent memory.

4 Takeaways

1. LaMelo Ball meets the moment

There's no doubt in my mind that LaMelo Ball is ready for the playoffs.

The born showman made the Spectrum Center his stage in the opening minutes, scoring eight of the Hornets' first 12 points with six of them coming on deep three-pointers that electrified the bipartisan crowd.

Ball was born to play meaningful games on the biggest of stages, and based on his team's recent play, he should have a chance to do so in just a few weeks.

2. NASCAR Coby White

Coby White is an absoulte blur with the ball in his hands.

His ability to hit the gas in transition and gain an advantage over slow-footed defenders has been on full display in the Hornets' home stand. The Hornets don't get out in transition often, but when they do, it feels like White is the one to kick start it.

3. All-Defense Diabate

There was a possession in the preseason when the Hornets played the Knicks that I kept thinking about tonight.

Come on now, Moussa.



*whispers*



are we sure the Hornets center rotation is a major weakness? pic.twitter.com/KVLyEj7p7u — Matt Alquiza (@malquiza8) October 18, 2025

Not only did Diabate check Brunson in mulitple switch situations and slow down the All-NBA point guard (who had an awesome night as a scorer), he also stymied All-NBA center Karl-Anthony Towns in a more traditional big-on-big matchup.

For those taking notes at home, that's two All-NBA players who play completely different positions that Diabate checked and slowed down.

Top cap it off, Diabate turned up the heat to start the fourth quarter and bury the Knicks. His relentless activity on the glass ground New York and KAT into submission, extending Charlotte's lead to an insurmountable 21 points with just over eight minutes to go.

4. Charlotte is playoff-ready

The Hornets are firing on all cylinders right now.

Winners of five straight, with three of them coming over teams fighting for positiong in the Eastern Conference playoff race, Charlotte is peaking at the right time. If they can win one of their two left in this seven-game home stand against a healing Sixers squad or the red-hot Celtics, the Hornets will be in prime position to at least escape the 10 seed and make their path to the big dance just that much easier.