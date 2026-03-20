After getting back into the win column on Tuesday, the Charlotte Hornets were in action against the Orlando Magic on Thursday night.

While a matchup with one of the hotter teams in basketball lately already was an interest drawer, the most important part of Thursday night's matchup was the retirement of Hornets' legend Dell Curry's jersey number 30.

Charlotte honored their franchise legend with a halftime ceremony, one which saw his sons Steph and Seth join in attendance for the celebration.

The Hornets, of course, wanted to make sure that Dell felt the love from the entire organization. Not only did they take down the Magic, they blew them out, winning 130-111.

Coby White is a needle mover

When the Hornets acquired Coby White for Collin Sexton at the trade deadline, the immediate expectation was that they would be bringing in a guard who could come off the bench and give positive minutes while LaMelo sat.

Although Collin Sexton provided excellent scoring, the team was still a negative when he was on while LaMelo was off.

It's safe to say that is not the case with Coby White. When LaMelo got into early foul trouble on Thursday night, White stepped in and helped change the momentum of the game. He was a +12 in his 13 first half minutes, while recording 15 points.

Overall, he finished the night with 27 points, 5 assists, 3 rebounds, and shot 5/8 from three.

The Hornets bench unit has continued to apply pressure over opponents when LaMelo is off, in large part due to White's addition.

Brandon Miller has taken a leap to stardom

Despite some struggles lately, Brandon Miller has continued his leap into stardom, with a 25 point, 8 assist outing on Thursday. In the third quarter alone, Miller shot 5/7 from three and added 5 assists, while finishing as a +14 in the period.

Overall, Miller finished his night with 25 points, 4 rebounds, 8 assists, shot 8/14 from the field (5/10 3PT), and was a +27.

The city loves Dell Curry

After ten years as a player, and seventeen years as a broadcaster, the Hornets officially retired Dell Curry's #30 at halftime of Thursday night's game. The entire night was a celebration of one of his era's great three-point shooters, and several former Hornets and Dell's children were in attendance to watch the ceremony.

His son Seth, who played for the Hornets for about 1.5 years, will be the last Hornet to ever wear the #30.

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