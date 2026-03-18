Three Takeaways from the Hornets Victory Over the Miami Heat

After a disappointing loss to the San Antonio Spurs, the Charlotte Hornets were back in action at the Spectrum Center after a four game road-trip, opening up the homestand with a 136-106 win over the Miami Heat.

The two teams met on March 6th, where the Heat bested the Hornets 128-120. Significant things have happened with both teams since then, including Heat star Bam Adebayo recording an 83-point outing against the Washington Wizards.

Bam would not be active for the matchup with the Hornets, though, giving the Buzz a slight advantage as the two teams would meet for the final time this season.

An excellent fourth quarter helped the Hornets put water on the Heat, and they were able to get back over .500.

The seven seed is not out of reach... yet

The Hornets victory over Miami is important for several reasons, but the most important being the fact that the team is now just three games back of that same Heat team for the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference. They are just 3.5 games back of the Raptors for a playoff spot, though they have a significantly harder remaining schedule than Toronto.

With a bit over ten games left, the Hornets can potentially make some noise to get themselves higher in the Play-In Tournament.

Brandon Miller is slumping, and that's okay

Even though he has played as a near all-star since 2026 began, Brandon Miller has struggled over his last two games, shooting sub-par from both the field and three. During Saturday's loss against the San Antonio Spurs, the Hornets wing even recorded below double-digit points, shooting 2-14 from the field.

Miller's sub-par performance was bound to happen after the third-year star was putting up elite numbers since 2026 began. With the postseason still over a month away, it's good that the Hornets star is getting his misses out now, instead of slumping during the most important moments of the Hornets season.

That being said… he still had an excellent fourth quarter.

Coby White

That's it. That's the headline.

It seemed obvious at the time that Coby White was an excellent pickup for Charlotte at the trade deadline, and it's only improved since then. The Hornets gave up next to nothing for the former UNC star, and his impact has been noticeable every time he steps foot on the court.

He finished the night with 22 points, 2 assists, and shot 7 for 13from the field. If the Hornets are able to find a way to get White to return for cheap, this will go down as an all-time acquisition in Hornets history.

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