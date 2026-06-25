Grading the Hornets’ Decision to Trade LaMelo Ball to Minnesota in Huge Deal

After years of rumors and speculation, it finally happened. The Charlotte Hornets have traded LaMelo Ball. They sent the face of the franchise to Minnesota, where he will pair up with one of the best stars in the game, Anthony Edwards.

Below is a look at the deal and how our staff grades the move for Charlotte.

Trade Details

Minnesota Timberwolves receive: LaMelo Ball, Josh Green



Hornets receive: Naz Reid, 2033 1st round pick (unprotected), three first-round pick swaps (2028, 2029, 2030), and three second-round picks (2029, 2032, 2033).

Schuyler Callihan: D+

I initially had this as an F, but because of this trade, the Hornets will have a $40M trade exception, meaning something else is coming down the line. So, I'm grading this to a D+ for now, giving them some wiggle room to make up for this return. I usually see how both teams win a little and lose a little in a trade. That's how it should be. But to be blunt, this is a terrible deal for Charlotte. First-round picks several years down the road mean nothing, especially if Minnesota is playing well and is a title contender. What makes this deal even worse is that Jeff Peterson is going against everything he's preached since he landed in the Queen City — patience. Yes, that was mainly in regard to acquiring a big-time talent versus sending one out, but it's the same risk, if not worse. Why on earth would you blow up this young core after they just figured things out? This roster was built around LaMelo. Coby White is a talented player, but he does not impact the game the way Ball can. The Hornets would have been better off standing pat and just running it back with the same starting five than doing this. Truly don't understand the motivation behind this move.

Zach Roberts: F

There is no way this trade would've earned a good grade in my book unless they got an unfathomable return. They did not. The return is mediocre in general. They earned some first-round picks and Naz Reid, which is pretty uninspiring for a blockbuster. But when you compare it to what they're losing, their best player by a wide margin and a solid role player that could've fetched a decent return on his own, it's horrendous. F isn’t even an accurate grade, but that's the lowest the scale goes. This is a franchise-destroying move. Ball is the entire offense, and everyone else is going to suffer for this. I hope Hornets fans enjoyed 44 wins, because they may not smell that again for a while. Good luck, Christian Anderson. Your job just got a whole lot harder, especially if something falls through with Coby White.

Austin Leake: F

The Hornets built with LaMelo Ball, and the team seemed to have figured it out. He made his teammates better, and he fit the Hornets' DNA. This trade makes absolutely no sense in light of what Jeff Peterson has been saying since day one. This one won't sit well with the fan base at all, and rightfully so. It feels like a deal that just erased all of the good vibes the Hornets had captured.

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