Here's When LaMelo Ball Will Visit the Charlotte Hornets Again

The Charlotte Hornets traded LaMelo Ball to the Minnesota Timberwolves in a shocking move that seemingly came out of nowhere. It could be argued that it's the most surprising move in franchise history.

Ball had his best season yet, and he was healthy, appearing in 72 games. The Hornets had perhaps their best season yet. They finished with the seventh-best winning percentage in franchise history, but they had the eighth-best net rating in the NBA last year. Rarely have they been that analytically good.

The response, for reasons we have covered ad nauseam, was to trade LaMelo Ball. It shocked most fans and dismayed plenty of them. Some are undoubtedly thrilled that Ball, known for taking a lot of wild shots, is gone.

Whatever the feeling is, there will be a chance to make that known to the team and the player this season. According to an NBA schedule leak, Ball will return to face the Hornets in the Spectrum Center as a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half of the season.

On February 15, 2027 (Presidents Day) at noon ET, Ball, Anthony Edwards and the Wolves will visit the new-look Hornets, and fans will have the chance to boo, cheer, cry, laugh, or whatever feels right.

It will be on NBC/Peacock, highlighting how massive this game really is. Ball was a complicated player, and fans generally had one of two opinions of him: they either hated him for shooting so much and committing silly turnovers, or they loved the impressive offense he ran and all he did carrying the Hornets on that end of the floor.

But that era is over. We can complain, cry, and reminisce all we want, but the move has been made. Ball will be in the Spectrum Center again, but as a visitor this time. There will most likely be a tribute video or something played.

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) moves the ball during the second half | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is one of the biggest "revenge games" in Hornets history. They just haven't had many superstars of Ball's caliber, and those players didn't play for the team as long as he did, nor did they become true franchise icons, either.

Kemba Walker's return to the Hornets was different, but it's perhaps the closest thing because fans were upset when he walked in free agency. Ball's exodus was surprising and technically unnecessary since he was still under contract.

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