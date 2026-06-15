Harrison Barnes Could Be a Sneaky Veteran FA Target for the Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets don't have much money to spend in free agency (aside from a Coby White deal), but they do have some exceptions that will allow them to add some mid-level free agents.

They're not going to sign LeBron James or anyone of that caliber, but they can add some players that they've already been linked to, like Tobias Harris or Mitchell Robinson.

Could Harrison Barnes be of interest? The longtime veteran is set to hit unrestricted free agency off an NBA Finals appearance, and while he's not the most impactful player anymore, he'd still be a worthwhile addition.

Barnes doesn't have the size the Hornets need in the frontcourt, but he does play with some physicality and he has something even better: winning experience.

If the Hornets are going to take the next step, it's going to require players who know how to win. The current roster has very little in terms of NBA success, and even less when it comes to actual champions.

Charlotte Hornets forward Moussa Diabate (14) loses the ball running into San Antonio Spurs forward Harrison Barnes | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Barnes may not have won the 2025-26 Finals with the San Antonio Spurs (the New York Knicks were literally a team of destiny), but he has a ring with the Golden State Warriors, and he's obviously been to the playoffs a bunch of times.

The Hornets need depth in the frontcourt without sacrificing shooting. Barnes, albeit not at a terribly high level, can shoot from the small or power forward position. They also need experience, which he has plenty of.

Plus, the Hornets would be bringing a UNC legend back home for the final years of his career. Barnes was one of the best players in a great era of basketball for the Tar Heels, and it would be a delight for those fans to see him play ball in North Carolina again.

That can also revitalize some players. Going home can help prolong the inevitable. Barnes is coming off an $18 million contract, but he won't cost nearly that much. He's going to be a cheap, simple, effective addition for some team, so why not the Hornets?

Plus, if they take players in the frontcourt in the draft, who better to serve as a short-term mentor for them than Barnes? There are far more reasons for Charlotte to consider signing him than to ignore him on the open market.

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