Why the Charlotte Hornets Should Not Trade for Stephen Curry This Summer

Stephen Curry ending his career in a Charlotte Hornets jersey would be a storybook ending for the ages.

A storybook ending that could be closer to reality than fairytale at this point.

After failing to win the LeBron James sweepstakes, the Golden State Warriors are at an inflection point. With no real path to contention in 2026-27 due to the age of their core, the lack of development of recent draft picks, and long-term injury rehabiliations still ahead for Moses Moody and Jimmy Butler, Golden State is being forced to look in the mirror and make a decision about what is best for their franchise.

Could that mean they trade Curry this summer before losing the greatest player in the franchise's storied history for nothing in free agency next summer? That unlikely scenario is one that has perked up the ears of Hornets fans all over.

Yahoo Sports' Kevin O'Connor posed this fake trade that Charlotte could execute later in the offseason when the aggregation restrictions on the newly acquired Grayson Allen lift:

Charlotte receives: Stephen Curry

Golden State receives: Christian Anderson Jr., Tidjane Salaun, Grayson Allen, Grant Williams, Tre Mann, and 'a whole bunch of picks'

Steph Curry is inarguably the best shooter in the history of the NBA. He is one of the top 15-20 players to ever play professional basketball. He would make the Charlotte Hornets a better basketball team right now, and he could be the catalyst that vaults them into the playoffs for the first time in a decade. And for the first time in his career, the window to pry him away from the Bay Area might just be ajar.

However, this trade, and any realistic one to bring Curry home this summer, would be a disaster for Charlotte.

It would be antithetical to everything Jeff Peterson has preached since he started running the Hornets. Peterson's team-building tenets are formulated around sustainability and 'not skipping steps,' and trading for a 38-year-old Stephen Curry who has openly said that he needs to adjust to a 'new normal' due to his runner's knee would be attempting to fly up the staircase Superman style.

There are dozens of players I think Charlotte would offer a trade package like this for. Players who are entering or in the middle of their prime. Players with multiple years of team control left on their contract. No matter how great Steph Curry still is on his best day, this package is far too rich for a player who's body has broken down in each of the past two seasons.

The ideas of trading away LaMelo Ball, for all of the reasons Peterson laid out in his most recent media availability and the ones we've posited at Charlotte Hornets on SI, just to trade for Steph Curry at this stage of his career, are completely at odds with one another.

Fans would rightfully soak up every second that Chef Curry suits up in Charlotte, it would be among the best stories in basketball, but realistically he isn't bringing a championship to the Queen City next June at this stage of his career. And whether you think it is the right decision to do so or not, everything Charlotte does needs to be looked at through the lens of championship-contention.

Besides, there is a more realistic path to acquire Curry that would be significantly less costly if Jeff Peterson can remain patient: free agency.

We're less than a week removed from LeBron James signing a veteran's minimum contract to chase one last shot at glory with Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and the Philadelphia 76ers. Stephen Curry has every right to demand a super-duper max contract extension from Golden State next , he deserves every penny owed to him, but what if he's willing to forgo monetary gain for a taste of home cooking?

Just the mere chance of Curry coming to Charlotte on a mid-level exception-sized deal in free agency is enough for me to throw water on the exorbitant trade package Kevin O'Connor suggested earlier this week. How realistic is that? I'm not sure. But it's a gamble I'd be willing to take over sending a godfather trade offer to Golden State.

To be clear: there is a world in which a Curry does wear the number 30 in Charlotte again. A realistic world. But it won't be via trade this summer, I can say that for certain.

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