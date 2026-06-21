Hornets’ Bigger Risk: Trading for Sabonis or Rolling With Diabaté, Kalkbrenner?

The Charlotte Hornets have been rumored to have an interest in Sacramento Kings veteran big man Domantas Sabonis, although he's just one of several frontcourt options the front office is considering this offseason.

Is trading for Sabonis a risky move? Sure, especially with the assets it may take to acquire him. But is it riskier than standing pat and going into next year with Moussa Diabaté, Ryan Kalkbrenner, and a potential draft pick?

Here is what our staff thinks.

Schuyler Callihan

Obviously, it depends on the package going out to truly know, but I'm not sure Sabonis is the answer to Charlotte's problems. Would he make them better? Yes. But is it worth the expense of Moussa Diabaté's minutes? That I'm not so sure of. If the Hornets are going to make an upgrade in the frontcourt, it needs to be a clear upgrade. I don't know that a "clear upgrade" will come about this summer, so it's probably safer if the Hornets roll with the bigs they currently have, plus whoever they take in the draft. This isn't about winning the Finals next season. Jeff Peterson still needs to keep the focus on the future.

Zach Roberts

Domantas Sabonis was a good player, but I'm not so sure he is anymore. He is still an excellent rebounder, but otherwise? His defensive rating last year would've been the worst on the Hornets by a wide margin. His offensive rating was mediocre, too, so all he does to make up for it is rebound. Trading for him would cost a lot and bring back middling returns at best. On the other hand, we know what Moussa Diabaté is, and he's actually good. We also know what Ryan Kalkbrenner is, and I believe year two will be a little kinder, and he was decent in year one. It's far safer to roll with those two and add a frontcourt player to the mix, preferably a hybrid PF/C, than go for Sabonis.

Evan Campos

I think going down the Domantas Sabonis trade avenue is more of a risk because Charlotte already has a young center rotation that played well this past season. Moussa Diabaté and Ryan Kalkbrenner were a good pairing; both are cost-controlled for the next few seasons, and both have already shown they fit schematically with what Charles Lee wants to do on both ends of the floor. If Charlotte were to add someone like Morez Johnson Jr. or Hannes Steinbach through the draft, the Hornets would have a really intriguing group of young, ascending talent at the position.

Could Charlotte do better at center if it wants to become a legitimate threat in the Eastern Conference? Of course. But there is also more risk attached to Sabonis than I think people realize. He is coming off a torn meniscus in his left knee, he is 30 years old, he shot under 19% from three-point range last season, and is owed significant money over the next two years. If Charlotte is going to push its chips in and make a major investment at center, I would rather see them explore a different option. For me, Sabonis would not be that guy.