Hornets, Brandon Miller Have Discussed Contract Extension

Jeff Peterson has been a very busy man this offseason, to say the least.

After making the decision to trade LaMelo Ball to the Minnesota Timberwolves, he quickly got to work on putting the finishing touches on a deal to bring back Coby White, traded Miles Bridges, and acquired veteran wing Dorian Finney-Smith for depth.

The next piece of business he is likely to take care of is the future of Brandon Miller, who became extension-eligible on July 1st.

“In terms of his extension stuff, I’ve had conversations with Brandon and his representation. They know that we want Brandon here for a very, very long time," Peterson told reporters in a press conference last week. "I won’t get into the particulars of what we’ve discussed, but bottom line is we want Brandon Miller here for a very long time.”

After missing significant time last season with a torn scapholunate ligament in his right wrist, Miller dealt with a shoulder injury that sidelined him for a few games at the beginning of the 2025-26 campaign. He underwent successful surgery back in early May and is expected to make a full return. Peterson provided an update on his status during that press conference as well.

“I’ve been very pleased with the way he’s attacking his rehab. He is in the gym constantly. He knows he has to continue to work on his body and get stronger, and he’s taking that to heart. At the same time, he’s doing everything he can on the court in terms of just being creative with different drills. Our coaching staff has done an amazing job of making sure that he continues to get better in the ways that he can

Because of the injury history in his brief career, I think it's safe to say that Miller won't be getting a max deal, but he could certainly play his way into one after this deal gets done and it becomes time to negotiate again.

There is nothing imminent at this time, but it is clear that the Hornets have no intentions of further tearing down their young core and moving on from him. They fully believe that he can be an All-NBA caliber player and elevate this franchise to elite status in the Eastern Conference, alongside Kon Knueppel and Coby White.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Charlotte Hornets