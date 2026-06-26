Hornets Receiving Calls on Naz Reid, but Keeping Him Is the Right Move

Typically, the first few days after the draft, things simmer down, and there's not a whole lot going on roster-wise as teams bring their draft picks into town, get them acclimated, and hold an introductory press conference.

This year, it couldn't be further from the usual post-draft lull. Jeff Peterson sent shockwaves throughout the Carolinas when he decided to trade LaMelo Ball to the Minnesota Timberwolves, and by the looks of it, he's far from being finished.

The Hornets have an NBA record $40M trade exception that they can use to bring in another star-level player. And they also have a couple of decent-sized contracts that they can use in other non-TPE deals, if they so choose, including the recently acquired Naz Reid.

During a late-night appearance on SportsCenter on Thursday, ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania discussed the Hornets' intentions with the seven-year big man.

“Naz Reid is going to be a big addition to this team. They already got some trade calls in on him, but the plan is right now to keep him.”

Miles Bridges is getting "a ton of interest" around the league, per @ShamsCharania.



"They already got some trade calls in on [Naz Reid], but the plan is right now to keep him. This is a team that could still shift the roster around a little bit if they want." pic.twitter.com/I8aPZAKwwd — r/CharlotteHornets (@HornetsReddit) June 26, 2026

Should the Hornets hang on to Reid?

Apr 5, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) and Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (11) during a break in the second quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images | Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

The short answer is yes, but let's go a little deeper as to why.

Nothing is certain, but it feels like the writing is on the wall regarding Miles Bridges' future with the team. Not that they HAD to keep Bridges on the roster while LaMelo Ball was here, but now that he's gone and you acquired Naz Reid, there's really no sense in keeping him around.

If we're keeping the discussion between those two, all of the signs point toward Reid being the guy who can better help this team. He's a more efficient shooter, clearly knows his role, gives them more size and length, some rim protection, and is a much better defender overall. He may never be an All-NBA defensive team selection, but he can at least hold his ground and defend multiple positions. Bridges is fairly limited in the frontcourt because of the size disadvantage.

Plus, to develop a winning culture, you need more dudes on the roster who have experienced it before and know what it looks like. I'm not sure you are going to find many options out there in the $25M AAV range that fit this team's needs like Reid has, tasted winning, and is available.

Trading Reid to land another guard or wing just puts them back in the same situation in the frontcourt that they just had. The only difference being Hannes Steinbach is now a part of that mix.

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