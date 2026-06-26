Miles Bridges Generating ‘A Ton of Interest’ on the Trade Market

For the past three to four years, Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges has seen and heard his name in trade rumors at the deadline and in the summer.

Whether it was Mitch Kupchak or Jeff Peterson leading the front office, both decided to keep him on the roster and not pursue other options that would ultimately kick him to the bench.

This summer, though, feels different.

For the first time, it feels like the odds of Bridges remaining in the purple and teal are slim to none, especially now that LaMelo Ball has been dealt to Minnesota. The Hornets knew how close Bridges and Ball were and likely factored that into their decision not to deal him while LaMelo was still here.

Also, with Naz Reid now in the mix, it doesn't really make a ton of sense to keep Bridges around. So is it really just a matter of when a trade of Miles Bridges happens? Possibly.

ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania provided an update on Bridges late last night on SportsCenter.

“Miles Bridges is a player at the wing that’s getting a ton of interest from around the league as far as trade. You think about LaMelo Ball, the guy he came into the league with, in a lot of ways, so we’ll see what happens with his future.”

The Hornets suddenly have a logjam in the frontcourt

Apr 17, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) and Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) look for the rebound during the second quarter during the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

It was obvious that Jeff Peterson had to address the frontcourt this offseason, and he certainly accomplished that by drafting Washington's Hannes Steinbach 14th overall and then acquiring Naz Reid from the Timberwolves in the LaMelo Ball trade.

At the four spot alone, the Hornets now have Bridges, Naz Reid, Grant Williams, and Tidjane Salaün.

Charlotte needs to clear out minutes somehow, and if they still believe in Salaün eventually panning out to be a decent role player, they have to get him on the court.

Reid is a near-perfect fit for this team, so I wouldn't expect them to include him in another deal, and Grant Williams is a solid glue guy, who doesn't have nearly as much value on the trading block as Bridges, making him the pretty obvious odd man out.

Bridges is set to make $22.8M in 2026-27 and will be on an expiring deal, so if Charlotte decides to trade him, they should be able to get something pretty intriguing in return.

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