Hornets Release Footage of LaMelo Ball Trade That’s Fueling Fan Outrage

Fans of the Charlotte Hornets were stunned by the team's decision to trade superstar LaMelo Ball. Fresh off a borderline All-NBA season in which he led the team to a 33-15 record in the second half of the season, Ball's next minutes on the court will be with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

There was a ton of reporting, speculation, and analysis at the time. When the first inklings of a trade broke, Shams Charania reported that several NBA teams were strongly pursuing Ball, and the Timberwolves then ultimately made the best offer.

The Hornets have dropped a 2026 draft and offseason behind-the-scenes look, and of course, the Ball trade was very prominent. It's perhaps the biggest offseason move this team has ever made, good or bad.

And during that behind-the-scenes look, fans were given a closer perspective on how the Ball trade went down, and it does not do the Hornets any favors. In fact, it's a little strange they'd release it at all since it kind of puts them in a poor light.

🗣️ Jeff Peterson: "If we trade LaMelo (Ball), we're probably trading Miles (Bridges)…"



Insights from the Charlotte Hornets front office on how the trades came together, and why they made them: pic.twitter.com/muPk4P72eB — r/CharlotteHornets (@HornetsReddit) August 21, 2026

This only adds to the fans' frustration.

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The blurb above focuses on the Ball trade, and it certainly gives the impression that the Hornets wanted to do this deal, that they may have sought it out. "When are we calling teams?" one front office member asked.

There was plenty of discussion about building a sustainable team and to reach higher goals, but it sometimes sounds like they are trying to convince themselves.

And while the Miles Bridges trade makes more sense, there was an admission by Jeff Peterson in the video that pulling the trigger on the Ball trade meant they'd probably be moving on from Bridges, too. So, in essence, they had no issue breaking up 40% of the NBA's best lineup last season.

Time will tell if they're right about all of this, and there's certainly a chance that Peterson and company will look like geniuses for this. But for now, fans are understandably disgruntled. This footage isn't going to help any of that.

The only thing that will help is winning, which is a bit of a cruelly ironic twist given the fact that the Hornets did win a ton for the first time in a long time during the second half of last season.

And while it's not mentioned by anyone in the video, there is an understanding around the NBA that the Hornets got worse in the short term, so that winning that cures everything may not come for a little bit.

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