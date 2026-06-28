Hornets Rookies Pick Their Jersey Numbers: Here's Who Wore Them Before

Over the last six years, the Charlotte Hornets made a nice chunk of change as fans flocked to their team store to purchase LaMelo Ball jerseys. He began his career in Charlotte wearing No. 2 and then switched to No. 1 in 2023, so you had fans perhaps doubling up on LaMelo jerseys to sport his updated number, but the team also produced several alternate jerseys during his time with the organization as well.

Now with LaMelo gone, it'll be interesting to see which Hornets jerseys record the most sales, say over the next five or so years.

It would be a pretty lofty expectation to think that either of this year's first-round picks, Hannes Steinbach or Christian Anderson, will ultimately become the leader in the clubhouse, but you never know what the future holds...as we just witnessed in the last handful of days.

Speaking of jerseys, Steinbach and Anderson have both selected the number they will wear in Charlotte.

Hannes Steinbach: No. 22

Jun 23, 2026; New York, NY, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver greets the fourteenth pick in the 2026 NBA draft, Washington forward Hannes Steinbach after he was selected by the Charlotte Hornets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Every Charlotte player who has worn No. 22: Ralph Lewis (1989), Johnny Newman (1991-94), Tom Chambers (1997), Brevin Knight (2005-07), Ronald Murray (2010), Byron Mullens (2012-13), Brian Roberts (2015-17), Vernon Carey Jr. (2021-22), Xavier Sneed (2023), Vasilije Micić (2024-25), Malachi Flynn (2025), Elfrid Payton (2025), Mason Plumlee (2025-26)

Steinbach was taken with the 14th overall pick in the draft and will almost certainly be in the rotation from day one. If he develops on the defensive end of the floor, he could take over the starting spot at some point in the near future. This jersey number hasn't been too kind to those who have donned it in Charlotte, but maybe Steinbach changes that fortune.

Christian Anderson: No. 5

Mar 20, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Christian Anderson (4) dribbles against Akron Zips guard Evan Mahaffey (12) in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Every Charlotte player who has worn No. 5: Greg Grant (1992), Anthony Goldwire (1996-97), Donald Royal (1997-98), Elden Campbell (2000-02), Eddie House (2005), Walter Hermann (2007-08), Juwan Howard (2009), Dominic McGuire (2011), Jannero Pargo (2013-15), Nic Batum (2016-20), James Bouknight (2022), Mark Williams (2023-25)

Yeah, if we're being honest, these two didn't read too much into the history of the number they selected. But then again, no one really does that. Nic Batum is the best to ever wear it in Charlotte, and even that is a sore spot for people, considering the production didn't match the massive contract he was on. Anderson is currently slated to be Coby White's backup at the point.

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