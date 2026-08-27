Hornets Sink to Shameful New Low in ESPN's 2026-27 Projections

Where would the Charlotte Hornets be if they'd just stood pat this offseason? Assuming they re-sign Coby White anyway, they'd have virtually the same team as 2025-26, plus Hannes Steinbach and Christian Anderson Jr.

It is impossible to say where that team would land, but we can confidently project a playoff spot. They led the entire NBA in net rating after December 31. They went 33-17 after that date, too. They were one of the best teams in the entire sport, so a playoff berth in the East is very reasonable.

That was then. This is now. Now, the Hornets have totally retooled their roster, and if you ask almost anybody, they're worse now. They want to be worse now to be better in the future, but they are worse now. That much is obvious.

How does that affect their outlook for 2026-27? Heavily. We can't predict what ESPN would've projected had they kept LaMelo Ball and/or Miles Bridges, but we do know what they're predicting now that they're gone: a bottom-five placement.

They were ranked with the Washington Wizards (which is actually surprising given what they've acquired in the last year), Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks, and Brooklyn Nets. In other words, the basement-dwellers.

Charlotte Hornets forward Moussa Diabate (14) grabs a rebound against Brooklyn Nets forward Ziaire Williams | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jamal Collier wrote, "The Hornets made a risky bet after one of their strongest seasons in years by trading former franchise player LaMelo Ball to shift the focus to some of their more successful recent draft picks -- particularly Brandon Miller and 2026 Rookie of the Year runner-up Kon Knueppel. If it works, Charlotte could be back in the play-in mix. If not, the Hornets might keep meandering for years to come."

Only time will tell if the Hornets' risk is going to pay off. But it absolutely is a risk. They took a team that dominated the entire second half and was poised, with good health, to have a full season of the NBA's best five-man unit.

Instead, they're pivoting to the future again. It might work out. Maybe those draft picks can be used, and the Hornets end up with a better, more sustainable roster. And it might work out well this year, and they sneak back into the Play-In.

But they're certainly worse this year, and ESPN's projection is harsh but not unrealistic. I expect the Hornets to win more than 34 games, but I can also see the reasoning behind such a poor prediction.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Charlotte Hornets