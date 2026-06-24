Instant Grade: How the Hornets Did With the Hannes Steinbach Pick

With the first of their two first-round selections, the Charlotte Hornets took Washington big man Hannes Steinbach, who had a stellar true freshman campaign with the Huskies. In 30 games there, he averaged 18.5 points and 11.8 rebounds while shooting 57% from the floor.

Here is how our staff grades the selection.

Schuyler Callihan: B-

For what was available, the pick makes a ton of sense. The only two reasons I may have this slightly lower than my colleagues are that they decided to stay put rather than make a deal to move up a few spots to go get Morez Johnson Jr., or Yaxel Lendeborg, and Steinbach has a lot of room to improve defensively and as a three-point shooter. Another non-rim-protecting big who can't stretch the floor just yet doesn't really solve the Hornets' main issues. That said, he can fill it up and rebound it at a high clip. Still a pretty good pick who could absolutely develop into a quality starter a couple of years down the line.

Zach Roberts: B+

It's not the most ideal outcome, but it's a really good one. Hannes Steinbach rebounds so well and brings legitimate size to the Hornets’ frontcourt. It will be interesting to see what this does to Moussa Diabate, because I can't foresee a Steinbach-Diabate frontcourt combo with no shooting. Still, having Steinbach deepens the frontcourt and adds two ideal things the Hornets really needed.

Mike Lacett: B

It seemed like everyone outside the top ten wanted him, so Charlotte has to feel good they got him when they did. But while Steinbach provides the team with some much-needed size, it is unlikely he's the end-all, be-all to their problems against scoring big men. I'm thinking Jeff Peterson has got some other things cooking.

Evan Campos: A-

Took the best player available who was still on the board. Hannes Steinbach is a near-no-fail prospect to me because of the clear, translatable NBA skill set he brings. He catches and finishes around the rim at an extremely high level, is one of the best rebounders in this draft class, and is just an incredibly skilled offensive playmaker. He moves well enough laterally and is big and strong enough to avoid being a defensive liability. I think Charlotte got a really good player at No. 14.

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