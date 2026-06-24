Jeff Peterson Makes Feelings on Coby White Crystal Clear

Last night was about the draft and the Charlotte Hornets' selections of Hannes Steinbach and Christian Anderson Jr., but with no picks in the second round and no plans of getting back in the draft, the focus in the Queen City has quickly shifted to free agency.

The Hornets will be active in free agency, but first things first, they need to re-sign veteran guard Coby White, who is an unrestricted free agent. Part of the reason the Hornets went out and acquired White when they did is so that they could acquire his Bird Rights, making it a little easier for them to keep him in Charlotte beyond the 2025-26 season.

Over the past couple of weeks, there have been reports from respected NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer, that the Detroit Pistons view White as a potential target this offseason and that he could be "gettable."

During his post-draft press conference on Tuesday night, Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Ops Jeff Peterson discussed the desire to bring Coby White back, and his stance on the matter was crystal clear.

“Coby, he knows this. I FaceTimed him the other day, and he was out of the country. He’s the priority," he stated. "To bring him back here, I said it whenever we made the trade for him. I just love everything that he’s about. There’s no doubt that he helped us. He made us better. He hit one of the biggest shots in Hornets history. But it’s not even about that shot. It’s just his approach, coming in on a daily basis. He’s a professional; his habits are incredible. He is the priority, and he knows that.”

Failing to re-sign White would be a major problem for Charlotte

Apr 14, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Coby White (3) gives an interview after the overtime win during the play-in rounds between the Charlotte Hornets and the Miami Heat of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Based on Peterson's statement, I'd say the odds are pretty favorable that Coby White remains in a Hornets uniform. But to speak to the importance of it, you have to look at Charlotte's offense last year when LaMelo Ball came off the floor, before the trade happened, versus after. When Colin Sexton was on the floor and Ball was off, the Hornets were 6.3 points worse than their opponent. With White in that role, the Hornets were +10.3 points/per 100 possessions.

The Hornets can't afford to let a player of White's caliber walk. He is too talented and too valuable to this team, and the numbers prove it.

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