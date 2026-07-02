Jeff Peterson's Offseason Plan Is Sound, But Charlotte Hornets Fans Are Right to Question It

Jeff Peterson has put himself in an unenviable position.

There are plenty of educated people who think his offseason plan to reshape the Charlotte Hornets has been a rational one. With a holistic view of where Charlotte is in relation to their peers in the Eastern Conference, taking a step back to build and develop something sustainable in pursuit of the ultimate goal, an NBA championship, is a justifiable decision.

The Hornets were among the best teams in the NBA from January-April. LaMelo Ball, Kon Knueppel, Brandon Miller, Miles Bridges, and Moussa Diabate were the league's best five-man unit, statistically one of the best of all-time, and their head coach Charles Lee developed a sound on-court system that maximized their strengths and hid their weaknesses.

But, realistically, how high was the ceiling of that group? Even if Charlotte did what many people wanted them to and replaced Bridges with an All-Star caliber power forward, could that team, with such duplicative skill sets among their stars and a lack of rim pressure and physicality, earnestly make a deep run in the playoffs?

We'll never know, but I have my doubts. And Jeff Peterson clearly did too.

Charlotte had some unbelievable results in 2026. A dominant road win at Oklahoma City when the Thunder were close to full-strength. A home win over Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs. A blowout road win over the Boston Celtics. A shellacking of the eventual champion New York Knicks at the Spectrum Center.

Those are the games that the Peterson-skeptics can rightfully cling to.

They conveniently ignore some other results that the Hornets' front office clearly believe are more indicative of the team's long-term ceiling, though.

Remember when the Hornets had a chance to vault themselves out of the Play-In Tournament by beating the Philadelphia 76ers, just to score 17 fourth quarter points and lose a winnable game? Or when they did the same thing against the Celtics just a few weeks later, scoring two fewer fourth quarter points that time? Or when they could only muster 10 points in the final stanza in a loss to the big bad Detroit Pistons?

Or, the best example of all, when Charlotte got obliterated in the win-or-go-home Play-In Tournament game in Orlando. A game that exposed the Hornets' fatal flaw, a lack of toughness and physicality, that was diagnosed by every member of the organization following the loss.

There is a real argument to be made that the Hornets' ceiling was capped with LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, and Kon Knueppel as their 'big three.' And with the arms race occurring around them in the East, there's another argument to be made that right now is the perfect time to pivot away from that core, hover around the fringes of playoff-contention, maximize your chances at landing an elite talent in the lottery, and continue to develop a base of assets to supplement the burgeoning young talent that is in the building.

I get it. To me, someone who is interested in roster-building, cap minutiae, draft scouting, and the trade machine, I cannot wait to see what Charlotte does with their stockpile of assets in the coming years.

The Hornets have as much optionality as any franchise in the league with multiple paths to acquiring the type of franchise-defining talent that could one day bring a championship to the Queen City. The franchise is in as healthy of a position as it ever has been.

But there are plenty of people who don't want to hear that. And those people have a valid perspective.

Which creates the bind that Peterson finds himself in.

Hornets fans have been told to be patient for years now. Through different ownership groups, executive pairings, and coaching staffs, the consistent messaging that boils down to a purple and teal tinted version of 'trust the process' has permeated through the Carolinas since the franchise last made the playoffs in 2016.

And right now, in the summer of 2026, after fans just watched the team take the NBA by storm and come 48 minutes away from breaking the league's longest playoff drought, with three star players locked-in long-term and plenty of assets to continue to supplement them, the franchise is deciding to soft reset again?

The Hornets are breaking up a core that showed legitimate promise and punting immediate gratification for long-term gain at this juncture? After tasting success for the first time in a decade? For a haul of Naz Reid, Grayson Allen, Royce O'Neale, some draft swaps that may never convey, and unprotected picks in 2033?

That's incredibly frustrating for a fanbase that is straight-up desperate for wins. A fanbase that revived the once-sleepy Spectrum Center and elevated it into the upper-echelon of NBA atmospheres during the dream-like second-half surge they watched their team put on.

So, if you are reading this and you're frustrated by another offseason defined by asset accumulation and not talent addition? I get it. Although I can rationalize the front office's plan to eschew good for great, I can also sympathize with the fan who takes this series of moves as a slap in the face.

I've sat through enough gloomy Panthers home games to put myself in your shoes. If Dan Morgan decided to sell off pieces of the roster for parts this offseason instead of making splashy moves for Devin Lloyd and Jaelen Phillips after how close Carolina was to knocking off the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round, I would be frustrated too.

The pressure is on Jeff Peterson to deliver. Instead of cashing in his chips this offseason he cashed out, and the onus is on him to decide when the time is right to go all-in. If the Hornets overachieve again next season, it could be as soon as the 2027 trade deadline. It could also be as late as the 2028 offseason when the future of the league in terms of expansion and the new lottery system get ironed out.

Winning cures everything, and if Peterson delivers a championship-level team to Charlotte, the frustrations of the 2026 offseason will be forgotten and it will be remembered as the time that the Hornets laid the foundation for it.

But if Peterson doesn't deliver that? And Charlotte continues to meander on the treadmill of mediocrity? And LaMelo Ball ascends alongside Anthony Edwards and leads Minnesota to glory? Then this offseason will be etched in infamy, and those feelings of frustration that fans are feeling right now will be justified.

And it will be hard to win them back.

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