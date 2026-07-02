The Charlotte Hornets Might Be Done Making Significant Moves for Now

The Charlotte Hornets are going to make another move, right?

Well, probably a minor move or two, but I'm not sure we'll see one that really moves the needle for the franchise and allow the fan base to finally cool down after the trades of LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges, specifically Melo being shipped out for a controversial return.

Respected NBA insider Jake Fischer is getting the sense Charlotte may be content moving forward with the roster as currently constructed.

"Charlotte has already been super active; trading LaMelo Ball, trading Miles Bridges... I don't know how much more you want from Charlotte," he said in a video for Bleacher Report. "I really think that the Hornets, with their flexibility under the tax and not exactly so many pieces nailed down in the furniture there... obviously, this is a Kon Knueppel, Brandon Miller operation.

"I still think Charlotte's open to do some type of trade business, depending on what opportunities exist for them to be compensated," he continued. "Like, if Houston's calling them about Dorian Finney-Smith, for example, I wouldn't be surprised. But I don't really have Charlotte as up to anything else at this juncture."

I don't believe Fischer was insinuating the Hornets and Rockets have talked about a deal around Finney-Smith, but could you imagine the reaction of the Charlotte fan base if they make that trade or one similar to it, and that's it for now? Oh boy. This city will lose it, at least for the time being.

If not now, when will the Hornets actually cash in their assets?

Charlotte Hornets

Although it may seem like the Hornets are in full teardown mode, it's really more of a reset.

And while the trade of LaMelo Ball may not make sense now, there's no way of telling whether it was a deal that sent the franchise ten steps backward or not. To be fair to Jeff Peterson, we'll have to see what decisions he makes when he does use the $40M TPE and makes a seperate move to land a star talent.

The 2028 free agent class is a little bit deeper, but it's still not rich in superstar talent. Sure, guys like Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler are set to be unrestricted free agents, but your "all-in" move isn't going to be getting a guy on the last leg of his career.

Whenever Peterson does decide to make that push, it's likely going to come via trade. He has enough first-round picks to give away that whenever a deal is made, it won't even put a dent into their remaining draft capital.

When it comes to acquiring a big-time talent, Peterson has remain committed to his approach of staying patient. When you look around at what's available right now, there's not many options out there who are worth giving up your war chest of picks for. Instead of forcing something now, the Hornets may continue to remain patient and do something at next season's trade deadline or perhaps in the summer.

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