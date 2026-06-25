Meet the Newest Charlotte Hornet: What are the Hornets Getting in Naz Reid?

This is unexpected.

Headed into the 2026 NBA offseason, it was evident more than ever that the Charlotte Hornets would need to find a starting big man if they wanted to seriously compete in the Eastern Conference. There were plenty of names being thrown around, however, arguably none bigger than Minnesota's Rudy Gobert.

The Timberwolves were dangling Gobert in hopes to land pieces to build around Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, and eventually promote former Sixth Man of the Year Naz Reid into the starting lineup.

After dealing Julius Randle to the Brooklyn Nets and re-signing Ayo Dosunmu to a five year deal, it appeared that Gobert was next up on Minnesota's list of moves. They had inquired on Boston's Derrick White, who rebuffed them as the Celtics continue to search for a trade partner for Finals MVP Jaylen Brown.

Eventually, the Timberwolves turned their sights to another Eastern Conference point guard, targeting Charlotte's LaMelo Ball.

Initially, it was difficult to imagine what a deal would look like for Ball. The Timberwolves do not own their first-round pick in two of the next three years, and 33 year old Gobert did not seem like a player that the Hornets would be willing to trade 24 year old Ball for.

Ball was coming off arguably the best season of his young career, one where he finished accumulating some All-NBA votes. He was the engine behind Charlotte's high-powered offense, and the team was over 10 points better with Ball on the floor versus with him off of it.

The Timberwolves were relentless in their pursuit of Ball, and eventually had a decision to make. Would they let a potential All-Star running mate for Anthony Edwards slip through their fingers, or part ways with one of McDaniels/Reid to ensure they land him?

Well, Minnesota went with the latter, sending Naz Reid, a 2033 unprotected first-round pick, three second-round picks (2029, 2032, 2033), and first-round pick swaps in 2028, 2029, and 2030.

After over half a decade with the team, the Hornets were moving on from LaMelo Ball, and shifting their franchise to build around wing pair Brandon Miller and Kon Knueppel.

Naz Reid

Apr 20, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (11) reacts before the game against the Denver Nuggets during game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Naz Reid.

The 2023-24 Sixth Man of the Year, Reid is set to enter his eighth year in the NBA. His first seven were each spent with the Timberwolves, after the organization signed him as an undrafted free agent after the 2019 NBA Draft.

Reid has played in 70 or more games each season since his second year in the league. During the 2025-26 campagin, he averaged 13.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, shot 45.6% from the field, 36.2% from three, and added a steal and a block.

The 2024-25 season was arguably the best of his career so far, where the Timberwolves were 5.3 points/per 100 possessions better with the big man on the floor versus with him off. That number took a dip this season, where Minnesota was now 0.6 points worse with him on the floor versus with him off.

A significant amount of that comes on the offensive side of the ball, where Naz has had some struggles. He is ranked 200 or lower on offense in all of the four major impact stats, and the Timberwolves were 3.2 points worse/per 100 possessions on offense with Reid on the floor versus with him off.

The Timberwolves were holding opponents to 2.6 less points with Reid on the floor, and outside of DPM, Reid was in the top 100 of all the major impact statistics for defense. This can be largely seen due to the fact that he played a significant chunk of those minutes next to one of the NBA's greatest defenders ever, and in 1,024 minutes with Reid on/Gobert off, the Timberwolves were a worse defensive team.

The 6'9 Reid currently profiles to be much more of a traditional four than a five. For Charlotte, he is exactly what they have been looking for at the four position. He is in the 81st percentile of rim points saved, and hits threes at a high clip.

With Miles Bridges currently at the four, Charlotte has been in search of a taller player there who has the ability to guard the rim, a skill that Bridges has been lacking in.

Reid immediately addresses that need, but this trade is still not about him or filling a need.

This deal is about the assets that Minnesota was willing to give up just to acquire LaMelo Ball.

The biggest piece of this package will be the Timberwolves' 2033 unprotected first-round pick. Anthony Edwards will be entering his 30s, Gobert will be gone, and there is not a guarantee that Minnesota will still be a contender. Combined with three pick swaps and three second-round selections, Charlotte is now in control of a large portion of Minnesota's long-term future.

Jeff Peterson and his front office has essentially placed a bet than Brandon Miller and Kon Knueppel can become the face of the franchise, and the additional draft capital he has added gives them several pieces to help build around them.

Whether or not this was the right decision will not be determined until years from now. Starting today, though, it's officially a new era in Charlotte.

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