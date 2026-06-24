NBA Insider Believes Hornets May Have Selected the 'Best Shooter' in NBA Draft

The Charlotte Hornets scored big with their second first-round pick in Tuesday night’s NBA Draft.

In an article posted to ESPN.com Wednesday morning, insider Bobby Marks said the club picked up one of the best shooters from the class of 2026 in 18th overall selection Christian Anderson. But as Marks would explain, Anderson’s shooting ability wasn’t the only thing that impressed him.

“When I met with him in April, he was confident that he was the best shooting guard in this draft. Considering he shot 42% from 3 last season at Texas Tech, there is a case he might be right.”

That confidence was on full display when we spent a few minutes with him on a Zoom call on draft night. "I feel like I can space the floor just as good as I can make plays for my teammates. I play both roles, and I pride myself on being plug-and-play. So, playing in any type of situation I'm asked to play in, I feel like I can do it, and I adapt really fast, and (I'm) just a person who's willing to do anything it takes to, you know, win and do all the little things; whatever the coach asked me to do, I'll do it without any problems.

Anderson averaged 18.5 points per game during his sophomore season with the Red Raiders, an eight-point improvement from his freshman campaign. He also closed out his time in the red and black by setting a single-season program record in assists (244), also leading the Big 12 in assists per game (7.4). For his efforts, he was named the Big 12's Most Improved Player at season's end.

In selecting Anderson, the Hornets bought themselves insurance in the event Coby White leaves the team via free agency this summer. Jeff Peterson made it known during his presser that re-signing White is the team's "priority," so even in the event he returns to the Bugs, Anderson will serve as a rock-solid No. 3 option at the point guard spot, which would give them the best depth they've ever had there.

Anderson’s skills were also on display at the 2025 FIBA U-19 World Cup as he led the German national team to a silver medal, while contributing 6.6 assists per contest. One of his teammates on that team? Fellow Hornets first-round pick, Hannes Steinbach.

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