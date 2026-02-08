Blockbuster Trade? Massive Free Agent Signing? The Hornets' Big Move May Not Be What You Think

Jeff Peterson made a big move, by the Charlotte Hornets' standards, at the trade deadline, acquiring Coby White from the Chicago Bulls in exchange for Collin Sexton and a pair of second-round picks.

It wasn't a move that has everyone immediately thinking the Hornets are a serious threat to contend, but it improved the roster in a big way and was the first step to taking that "win now" approach, which is something that hasn't existed in the Queen City in a number of years.

With the way the current group is playing, it would have been silly to make a blockbuster trade that would bring in a big-time name and see extremely valuable assets go out the door. This is the first time that the Hornets have been fully healthy, and when they start LaMelo Ball, Kon Knueppel, Brandon Miller, Miles Bridges, and Moussa Diabaté, they are 15-1.

So, who knows? Maybe there won't even be a "big move" if this group continues to play this way and improve. It could just come down to elevating the floor of the second unit. To know exactly what direction to go with that next step in the rebuild, Jeff Peterson knows he needs more time to evaluate and remain disciplined.

🎙️ Jeff Peterson on the trade deadline's success and asset management: "Over the next 7 drafts, we have 11 first-round picks, 15 second-round picks."



"Being able to continue to stockpile those draft picks, it's always something that myself and our front office—it's been a goal… pic.twitter.com/vWnmehKZiG — r/CharlotteHornets (@HornetsReddit) February 5, 2026

“We’ll know when the time is right," Peterson said when asked about when they'll make a big move. "A lot of nuances go into it—which players are available, contract lengths, there’s different dynamics that go into all of that. But I promise you we will know when the time is right. Again, this recent stretch has been beautiful to watch. All the credit goes to the players, Charles Lee, and his coaching staff for being able to win this many games in a row… It’s been really fun to see. All of this has just continued to add to the sample size that we need. In the summer, we'll figure out exactly what this team is and what else we need to do to continue to take the next step."

First and foremost, the Hornets have to make sure they keep this core intact. Brandon Miller is extension eligible this summer, Moussa Diabaté will carry a much larger cap hit than his current $2.4M when he becomes a free agent after next season, and the recently acquired Coby White will need a new contract this summer as well.

The big move may not be adding a multi-time All-Star on a big contract. It could just be locking up Brandon Miller for the foreseeable future and improving the overall depth of the roster.

- MORE STORIES FROM CHARLOTTE HORNETS ON SI -

Blake Griffin Sees Something Special Taking Shape With the Charlotte Hornets

Notes From Hornets' Ninth Win in a Row Versus Atlanta

No Splashy Move, No Problem? The Hornets Did the Right Thing at the Center Position

Charlotte Hornets Received Calls on 'Every Piece of the Core' at the Trade Deadline