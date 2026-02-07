Charlotte Hornets, Chicago Bulls Have Amended the Coby White Trade

The trade deadline is officially in the rearview mirror, but the Charlotte Hornets are getting a draft pick back.

According to Fred Katz, senior writer at The Athletic, the Hornets and Chicago Bulls have amended their trade surrounding Coby White. Upon medical review, the Hornets determined that White would have to miss some time due to a calf injury, so instead of sending three second-round draft picks to the Bulls, Charlotte is only sending two. The two picks that are going to the Windy City are the 2nd rounder in 2031 via the New York Knicks and the 2031 second rounder via the Denver Nuggets.

Hornets President of Basketball Ops Jeff Peterson informed reporters of the injury at his press conference on trade deadline day and hinted that his debut would be delayed.

“Unfortunately, he’s been battling some calf injuries this season, so we’re going to be diligent in terms of exactly when he comes back. We’re going through all of the medical stuff now and physical stuff, so my guess is he’s not back until after the All-Star break.”

Don't panic, this isn't Mark Williams all over

Last year, the Hornets sent center Mark Williams to the Los Angeles Lakers for Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish, a 2030 pick swap, and an unprotected 2031 first-round pick. That, of course, was nixed after the trade deadline when the Lakers failed Williams on his physical. They rescinded the trade, and many around the league, including those of us in Charlotte, felt like it was more buyer's remorse than anything, especially considering Williams had played in the game with no injury the same night he was dealt.

That's not what is happening here, so you can relax. Coby White is a Hornet. This is just a change in the package going to Chicago.

Assuming White does not make his debut until after the All-Star break, that means the Hornets will be a man short in their rotation for three games — tonight at Atlanta, Monday vs. Detroit, and Wednesday vs. Atlanta.

- MORE STORIES FROM CHARLOTTE HORNETS ON SI -

Charlotte Hornets Part Ways with Recent Draft Pick Following Trade Deadline

Charlotte Hornets Received Calls on 'Every Piece of the Core' at the Trade Deadline

Coby White's Hornets Debut Is Put on Hold — Who Takes His Place in the Meantime?

No Splashy Move, No Problem? The Hornets Did the Right Thing at the Center Position