Can Ryan Kalkbrenner be the Hornets’ answer at center or just a short-term stopgap?

The center position has bothered the Charlotte Hornets for a number of years and, really, for as long as many of us can remember.

A couple of years ago, it looked like Mark Williams would end up being the solution to that problem, but injuries and poor defense led to his trade to the Lakers and then eventually to the Phoenix Suns.

When the Bugs selected Ryan Kalkbrenner in the second round of this past year's draft out of Creighton, everyone loved the move, myself included. He was a four-time Big East Defensive Player of the Year and had flashed the ability to score the ball, averaging close to 20 points per game by his senior year.

The only question I had was whether or not he would handle the physicality well in the NBA as a rookie. There have been moments where he has, and some nights where opposing bigs just power through him. He's not the most athletic big either, which doesn't help compensate for his lack of physicality.

All that being said, he's played well and has exceeded pretty much every preseason expectation. In 24 games, he's averaging 8.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks per game — pretty darn good for someone we weren't sure would spend the majority of the season in Charlotte.

Is he the long-term fix, though?

I'm hesitant to go that far, especially since his defense, which is supposed to be his calling card, hasn't been all that great. Of all the bigs in the NBA, he ranks 80th in defensive rating at 117.5. I'm not going to be too critical of him because he's still a rookie and will continue to grow, but he is almost 24 years old.

For the Hornets to take that next step, they need someone who can really stretch the floor by knocking down threes and be a true protector of the paint. Kalkbrenner shot the three a little bit during his time at Creighton, but he's yet to shoot one this year, and I'm not sure that will ever be a part of his game in the NBA.

On a contending team, Kalkbrenner would make a rock-solid No. 2 option, and I think for Charlotte to make that leap, that's what his role will ultimately have to be.

- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -

Bill Simmons floated a LaMelo Ball trade idea, but it makes zero sense for Charlotte

DeMarcus Cousins questioned the Hornets leadership and LaMelo Ball is at the center

NBA insider believes LaMelo Ball can still be good with assets 'you can't teach'

Former NBA star believes Hornets have 'decent' core they should keep together