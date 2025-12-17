DeMarcus Cousins questioned the Hornets leadership and LaMelo Ball is at the center

LaMelo Ball has never been one to say much to the media. But on the floor, he's always been pretty vocal, although it may not be from a leadership point of view. He does a good job of communicating with his teammates, letting someone know they can't guard him, and talking with the officials to understand why a foul was or wasn't called.

It wasn't until earlier this year that we saw some of the leadership in Ball finally come out when he had a colorful way of telling Miles Bridges that he wasn't playing up to par at halftime of a game against the Washington Wizards.

Why hasn't he shown that side of himself more and perhaps earlier in his career? I blame that on the Hornets' past front office regime, which failed to bring in a veteran for Ball to learn under and see what it looks like to be the guy everyone goes to in adverse situations.

Former NBA star DeMarcus Cousins recently questioned where the leadership is in Charlotte and who that guy is who holds everyone accountable.

“When I sit here and say that (LaMelo's) a franchise guy, yeah, he is, but that doesn’t make him a leader. And I think a lot of people get that part confused. Just because he’s the best player, just because he’s the most talented, doesn’t necessarily make him the clear-cut leader of the team. Maybe Kon Knueppel can be that guy…he’s a really good rookie this season, so we’ll see how it plays out.”

The truth of the matter is, he's not wrong. Your best player isn't always your leader, although most teams would love for that to be the case. Even at the age of 20 and just 25 games into his NBA career, Knueppel has shown the ability to remain even-keeled regardless of the situation, often being the calming presence on the floor, especially when LaMelo has been sidelined.

I'm not sure that he's quite to the point where he feels comfortable taking ownership of that main leader role and holding everyone accountable, but it feels like a matter of time before he does. He wants to win badly, and that mindset is contagious and something the Hornets need more of.

