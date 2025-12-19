Charles Lee raves about LaMelo Ball in his return, dubs him a "mighty fighter"

LaMelo Ball has been on the court for 17 games this season, but between his ankle issues and Brandon Miller missing time with a shoulder injury, the Hornets' "big three" have only played eight games together this season.

In those games, the Bugs are 5-3, and last night was a perfect example as to why Jeff Peterson needs to give this group a ton of runway before making any franchise-altering decisions. Kon Knueppel and Brandon Miller are special in their own right, but point guards like LaMelo don't come around very often.

In his first game back, he posted 28 points (10/16 FG, 8/11 3FG) while dishing out 13 assists and pulling down four rebounds. Seven of those triples came in the first half of the game, too. At the end of the game, he scored seven straight points when the Hornets absolutely needed it, and drilled a dagger three over his former high school teammate, Onyeka Okongwu.

LAMELO DAGGER AGAINST HIS HIGH SCHOOL TEAMMATE ONYEKA OKONGWU 😤🔥 pic.twitter.com/8Tzh1GJD6j — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 19, 2025

“Our overall team is always boosted any time he plays," Hornets head coach Charles Lee said in his postgame press conference. "The spirit of the group goes up when you have that mighty fighter. When you got to go to battle, and you see him show up, you’re like, ‘Oh dang. We’re going to be alright,’ and so I think the group really rallies around that, and he did a great job defensively of taking on matchups and finishing possessions. Offensively, he hit seven threes. Some of that’s him, and I think a lot of that is our ability to play great defense, kick the ball ahead, and get some early advantages in the clock, and he did a great job of knocking them down.”

“It was fun, just getting back out here," LaMelo said after the win. "Haven’t been out here in a minute. We’re getting guys back, and everybody’s out there, so it’s just fun. Having athletic people like that play, man, it’s just a blessing.”

LaMelo and the Hornets will be back at it tomorrow night in Detroit to take on the first-place Pistons. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

