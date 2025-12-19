Win over Hawks reveals why Charlotte Hornets just can't quit on the current core

The Charlotte Hornets don't have many wins this season, which makes it easier to declare that Thursday night's victory over the rival Atlanta Hawks is one of the best wins of the season.

The Hawks got Trae Young back after a lengthy absence, and he generally terrorizes the Hornets. He's averaging almost a double-double. Additionally, the Hawks are a borderline playoff team right now, and the Hornets are decidedly not.

But on the same night, the Hornets got LaMelo Ball back. That hasn't always resulted in a good outing, but last night, it did. He, Kon Knueppel, and Brandon Miller went off together, and it's no surprise that it led to a win.

Combined, this Hornets' trio scored 82 points on 60.4% shooting. They also came together to record 14 rebounds and 28 assists, and they showcased why those involved aren't ready to call it on this core.

It's just one game, but it shows why the Hornets can't give up on this core just yet. Trade rumors swirl around LaMelo Ball. Even Brandon Miller's future with the Hornets got called into question. If Kon Knueppel were the only one still on the team in two years, it wouldn't be the most shocking thing that's ever happened.

But clearly, this team can succeed as presently constructed. This is the formula. Ball can't shoot 25 times when the shot's not falling. Miller has to continue to shoot better than he has, too. They both need to stay healthy.

Each one got more than 15 shots, which would place them all in the top 50 if that held over every game. Essentially, they're all getting plenty of usage without one drowning out the others.

That won't happen every night. Ball won't shoot that well every time, nor will Miller. Knueppel's floor as a shooter is higher, but still. He's had down games, too.

But no one constructs a roster and adds players, thinking it'll work out perfectly every single night. What the Hornets needed to see was how well this threesome could play together, and now they definitely have.

Now, with health the rest of the way, they can start to make some decisions on the future of this franchise. But for at least one night, the players showed why it's best to have patience with them.

