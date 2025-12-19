Bill Simmons explains exactly what the Hornets need to reach the next level

If you were unable to watch the Charlotte Hornets game on Thursday night, you missed out. It was the first time in a while that LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, and dynamic rookie Kon Knueppel shared the floor, and boy did they put on a show.

The trio combined for 82 points and 28 assists. The ball was flying around the floor, never sticking in one's hands for more than a second or two. Elite ball movement and decision-making led to a highly efficient offensive performance.

NBA insider Bill Simmons, who has had no shame in flaunting his admiration for the Hornets, made a semi-bold statement following the win over the Hawks, stating they may be one piece away from being a team that others have to seriously worry about.

🎙️ @BillSimmons: "They put up 66 PTS in 17 MIN against Atlanta, held on late for a win. Really fun style. They're one big guy away..."



"Good coach Charles Lee, good new owners, respected front office all of a sudden... I just like the spot they're in, and I love watching them." pic.twitter.com/9d5es6M8nR — r/CharlotteHornets (@HornetsReddit) December 19, 2025

“Miller’s back, LaMelo played tonight. They put up 66 points in 17 minutes against Atlanta, held on late for a win. Really fun style. They’re one big guy away. They need like a rebounder or somebody who can have their hands up. I really wish they could just trade for Jarrett Allen. I wish this CBA was better. But they have all their own firsts; they have a 2027 Dallas first (top two protected), and a Miami first that becomes unprotected at some point in the decade because of the Terry Rozier trade. Good coach Charles Lee, good new owners, respected front office, all of a sudden. I just like the spot they're in, and I love watching them.

Allen would be a perfect fit for the Hornets. Yes, he can have a strong presence on the offensive end of the floor, but his rebounding and ability to protect the paint are something the Hornets desperately need. Ryan Kalkbrenner is doing a fine job for a rookie who was selected in the second round, but he's not a needle mover and probably won't ever be, even once fully developed.

Allen's salary is $20 million this season and jumps to $28M, $30.2M, and $32.4M in the following three seasons. The Hornets would have to put together a compelling package that would get the Cavs to actually listen, but it's not likely the type of move the front office will look to make this season.

