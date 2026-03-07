Charles Lee Shares What He Saw in Hornets' Locker Room After Tough Loss

For the first time in seven games, the Charlotte Hornets were on the wrong end of the scoreboard. They lost a tough playoff-like battle against the Miami Heat, who just have their number this season, and seemingly every year, if we're being honest.

Losing a tightly contested game like that can cause immense levels of frustration and maybe a seed of disbelief, even after winning six straight games. The good news? The group took it on the chin and handled the loss in a professional manner, according to head coach Charles Lee.

“Phenomenal," he responded when asked about the mood in the locker room. "Even when I walked in, they were already talking about some of the things we can do better and how they felt about some of the (Tyler) Herro off-ball actions, and where we can improve there. An upbeat group. I mean, you just won, I think it was six games in a row. You lose a high-level game to a good team that was also on a roll, and I think that you just got to learn and grow and keep moving forward. They’re in a good spot.”

It's a humbling moment that probably needed to happen after shockingly beating the brakes off of a really good Celtics team.

How is a loss a good thing?

It resets the mind, signaling that despite all of the recent success, they are still a work in progress. This may be the hottest team in the league over the past two months, but they don't have the experience of playing with the target on their back. They're going to get every team's best shot. Refueling that fire before beginning a long road trip isn't necessarily a bad thing.

The one difference with this group? Maturity

Mar 6, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Kon Knueppel (7) warms up before the game against the Miami Heat at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images | Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images

Rewinding back to that 43-39 team that made the Play-In Tournament, they lacked clear leadership and an even keel mentality. Their energy matched whatever highs and lows they experienced.

This group has responded to incredible amounts of adversity, more so early on in the season, but even here in the last month or so. When the brawl happened against Detroit, they lost two starters (Miles Bridges and Moussa Diabaté) and still managed to go 2-2 in the stretch without them. They could very easily have won all four, losing to the Rockets and Cavaliers by a combined nine points. How did they respond? By ripping off six straight wins.

Successful teams in the NBA don't dwell on losses very long. They learn from it and move on. That is something this team has done a great job of since they turned the corner. They've lost back-to-back games just twice since the start of 2026 and haven't lost three straight in that same timeframe.